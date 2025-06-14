Ahmedabad Plane Crash: After LIC, SBI Life Eases Claim Process For Air India Flight AI-171 Victims

SBI Life Claim Process: After LIC, SBI Life Insurance on Saturday announced several compassionate steps to simplify and expedite the claim settlement process for families of those who lost their lives in the tragic Air India Flight AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad on June 12.

SBI Life Eases Claim Process

Understanding the emotional trauma families are facing, SBI Life has decided not to insist on a formal death certificate to process life insurance claims. Instead, the company will accept official government records, entries from municipal portals, or data from e-governance databases as valid proof of death.

The company claims can be initiated with just a few basic documents, including the claim form, policy document, and KYC and bank account details of the nominee. For assistance or queries related to claims, family members can contact SBI Life’s 24x7 toll-free helpline at 1800 267 9090.

“At SBI Life, we stand in solidarity with the families impacted by this unfortunate tragedy. In these moments of deep loss, our priority is to compassionately ensure a swift and simplified claim settlement experience,” said the company spokesperson.

SBI Life has also urged the families and nominees of the victims to reach out to the nearest SBI Life branch, designated nodal officer, or the company’s customer support for further assistance in processing their claims.

LIC To Fast-Track Claims For AI-171 Crash Victims

The announcement follows a similar move by the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), which on Friday said it would fast-track insurance claim settlements for the victims of the AI-171 crash. LIC is also accepting government records and official compensation documents as valid proof of death, rather than insisting on a formal death certificate. The tragic crash of the London-bound Air India flight on June 12, shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad, claimed the lives of all 241 people on board.

Air India Black Box Recovered

The black box has been recovered, and investigators from India, the US, and the UK are working together to determine the cause of the crash. The Preliminary reports suggest a possible twin-engine failure. (With Inputs From IANS)