AI-enabled Pension Sahayak rolled out by PFRDA: Key features of the new grievance system explained

New Delhi: The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has launched an AI-enabled grievance redressal platform --Pension Sahayak. The PFRDA Pension Sahayak will provide simple, accessible and transparent mechanism for grievance resolution for PF subscribers. The platform integrates multiple pension service touchpoints into a unified digital ecosystem and marks a significant step towards citizen-centric governance and digital transformation in the pension sector, said PFRDA.
PFRDA Pension Sahayak has replaced the earlier Central Grievance Management System (CGMS). The platform provides a unified omnichannel interface accessible through web, mobile and WhatsApp. Leveraging Artificial Intelligence, multilingual conversational interfaces and automated workflows, it simplifies grievance registration, tracking and resolution for subscribers across the country while strengthening regulatory oversight and service delivery.
The new portal addresses key challenges faced by pension subscribers under the earlier grievance management system. Subscribers can now log in using their mobile number and OTP without the need to remember PRAN credentials.
Multiple PRANs linked to a single mobile number are automatically displayed under one login, ensuring seamless access across pension accounts.
PFRDA Pension Sahayak supports 22 Indian languages through integration with Bhashini and enables voice-based grievance filing, making pension services more inclusive and accessible, particularly for senior citizens, rural subscribers and users who are more comfortable communicating in regional languages. Subscribers can also receive responses in their preferred language and access audio-based communication.
PFRDA Pension Sahayak enables subscribers to track grievance status in real time, escalate unresolved grievances to NPS Trust through a single click.
|Feature
|Earlier – CGMS Grievance Portal
|NEW – Pension Sahayak Grievance Portal
|Login Process
|Subscriber had to remember PRAN number and password and log in separately to raise a grievance.
|Subscriber can log in instantly using Mobile Number + OTP. No need to remember PRAN or password.
|Multiple PRAN Handling
|Separate login required for each PRAN/account
|All PRANs linked to one mobile number are automatically displayed under a single common login.
|Ease of Access
|Complex navigation to find grievance registration tab.
|Simple, intuitive and guided interface focused on quick grievance filing.
|PRAN Discovery
|Subscribers who forgot/lost PRAN had difficulty accessing services.
|Linked PRANs are automatically shown after mobile OTP login. Even APY subscribers can rediscover forgotten PRANs easily.
|Query Resolution
|Subscriber had to submit queries and wait for response from concerned entity
|Queries are answered instantly through AI-powered assistance.
|Language Availability
|Portal available only in English
|Portal available in 22 Indian languages using Bhashini integration.
|Voice-Based Grievance Filing
|Grievances could only be typed manually
|Subscribers can speak grievances in any of the 22 languages
|Responses were primarily text based and in English.
|Subscriber receives resolution in the same language spoken and can also listen to the response in audio format.
|Grievance Categorization
|Subscriber had to manually select grievance category and concerned entity.
|AI automatically understands the grievance, categorizes it, and routes it to the correct entity within seconds.
|User Effort
|Subscriber needed knowledge of pension system structure and entities.
|Subscriber simply explains the problem; the system handles the rest automatically
|Tracking Grievance Status
|Tracking was difficult and not user-friendly
|Real-time tracking available on the same portal with complete transparency.
|Transparency in Resolution
|Limited visibility of grievance movement
|Subscriber can see pending entity, contact details, email IDs, timelines, and every stage of resolution.
|Feedback Mechanism
|No facility to rate or review grievance resolution.
|Subscribers can provide ratings and written feedback on the resolution quality.
|Escalation to NPS Trust
|Escalation process was difficult and inconvenient.
|One-click escalation to NPS Trust directly from tracking page after closure by first-level entity.
|Auto Escalation
|No automatic monitoring of delays.
|If grievance is not resolved within prescribed timelines, it is automatically escalated to NPS Trust.
|Appeal to Ombudsman
|Appeal required filing physical application manually.
|Subscriber can file appeal to Ombudsman online through the portal itself.
|CRA Dependency
|For multiple PRANs under different CRAs, subscriber had to visit separate CRA portals.
|One unified portal for grievances across all PRANs and CRAs.
|Digital Experience
|Traditional grievance system with limited automation.
|AI-driven, multilingual, voice-enabled, citizen-centric grievance ecosystem.
"The launch of PFRDA Pension Sahayak reinforces the Government's vision of leveraging digital public infrastructure and emerging technologies to deliver efficient, transparent and citizen-centric public services. The platform is expected to contribute significantly to strengthening trust, accountability and responsiveness across the pension ecosystem while advancing the broader objectives of Digital India and technologyenabled governance," said PFRDA.
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