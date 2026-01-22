AI-Powered pricing is raising prices by up to 15%—Here’s how it affects you

New Delhi: Artificial intelligence is no longer limited to chatbots or self-driving cars — it’s now playing a major role in how companies set prices for everyday goods and services. Rather than fixed pricing, many businesses are turning to AI-powered pricing algorithms that adjust prices in real time based on customer behaviour, demand, location, and even device type. While firms market this as “smart pricing,” consumer advocates warn it may be contributing to higher costs, reduced transparency, and new forms of digital price discrimination.

From Airline Tickets to Grocery Carts

Dynamic pricing — where prices vary according to market conditions — isn’t a new idea. Airlines have used automated systems for decades to change fares based on demand. What’s changed is the scale and precision of today’s AI systems. Modern algorithms can instantly analyse thousands of data points to forecast what a particular customer is most likely to pay. These tools are now widely used across e-commerce, food delivery apps, hotel booking platforms, ride-hailing services, and online retail.

According to a McKinsey study, companies using AI-based pricing systems can see revenue increases of up to 15 percent, even though these gains do not necessarily translate into lower costs for consumers or workers.

The Rise of “Personalised” Prices

One of the most controversial outcomes of algorithmic pricing is personalised pricing — where different customers may see different prices for the exact same product based on data such as browsing device or inferred spending power. Critics argue this creates a form of digital price discrimination, with wealthier users potentially charged more simply because algorithms predict they can afford it. Consumer advocacy groups have raised alarms about this trend, urging greater oversight and fairness in pricing mechanisms.

Why Regulators Are Worried

Lawmakers and consumer protection agencies in several countries are now scrutinising these AI pricing models. Key concerns include:

Lack of transparency in how AI calculates prices

Potential bias against certain groups of consumers

No clear route for individuals to challenge unfair pricing

Without regulatory guardrails, experts warn that AI-driven pricing might push up the cost of essentials such as food, travel, housing services, and healthcare bookings.

What Consumers Can Do

While regulation is still evolving, there are steps consumers can take to protect themselves:

Compare prices across multiple platforms

Clear cookies or use private browsing when shopping

Avoid logging into accounts while checking prices

Track price history with browser tools and price alerts

The Bigger Picture

AI promised greater efficiency in markets. But as pricing algorithms become more widespread, the debate is growing: Should pricing be guided by fairness and transparency, or solely by what an algorithm thinks a customer can pay? One thing is clear — AI isn’t just changing how we live — it’s increasingly shaping how much we pay.