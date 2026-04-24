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NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceAI won't steal your job... Until it evolves into THIS nightmare
JOB LOSS DUE TO AI

AI won't steal your job... Until it evolves into THIS nightmare

Current AI tools like LLMs can assist with tasks but lack true understanding and creativity, so they are not a major threat to jobs yet. However, Vishal Mishra, Vice Dean for Computing and AI at Columbia University warns that future AGI could think, innovate, and potentially replace human roles across industries.

 

Written By Aman Choudhary|Last Updated: Apr 24, 2026, 04:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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New Delhi: The rise of artificial intelligence has triggered large scale fears about job losses. But according to Vishal Mishra of Columbia University, current AI systems like Large Language Models (LLMs) are not as big a threat to jobs as many believe—at least not yet.

LLMs Are Powerful, But Constrained

LLMs such as ChatGPT and other generative AI tools are designed to process and generate text based on existing data. The LLMs can write emails, summarize documents, generate code, and help with research. Yet, their intelligence is largely based on patterns, not true understanding.

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Prof. Mishra explains that these systems do not “think” or “create” in the human sense. Instead, they predict the most likely next word or idea based on massive datasets. This means they are excellent assistants—but not replacements for human workers in most roles.

For example, an LLM can help draft a business proposal, but it cannot independently identify a completely new market opportunity or design a breakthrough business model from scratch.

Also Read: The billion-dollar GPU boom may be over — Google just proved AI doesn’t need all that hardware

Why Most of Jobs Are Still Safe—for Now

According to Mishra, most jobs involve a mix of routine and non-routine tasks. While LLMs can automate repetitive parts—like documentation, data entry, or basic analysis—they struggle with tasks that require judgment, creativity, or real-world context.

Look at professions like doctors, engineers, or journalists. AI can help them by speeding up research or drafting reports, but final decisions still depend on human expertise and accountability.

Even in creative fields, LLMs rely primally on existing content. They modify ideas rather than invent truly inventing original ones. This restrict their ability to disrupt jobs that rely on innovation.

 

 

 

AGI: The Real Deal

The larger concern, Mishra notes, is Artificial General Intelligence (AGI)—a future form of AI that could match or exceed human intelligence across a wide range of tasks.

Unlike LLMs, AGI would not just follow patterns. It would be capable of reasoning, learning independently, and generating genuinely new ideas. This is where the real disruption could begin.

For example, while an LLM can suggest improvements to an existing product, an AGI system could invent an entirely new product category—something humans haven’t even imagined yet.

Likewise, in scientific research, today’s AI can help analyze data. But AGI could potentially form new theories, design experiments, and make discoveries without human guidance.

Also Read: The more efficiently you use AI at work, the more work you will be given and that is not a coincidence

Creativity: The Key Difference

One of the stark distinctions lies in creativity. LLMs are constrained by their training data. They can combine ideas in interesting ways but cannot truly “break the mold.”

AGI, on the other hand, is expected to go beyond this limitation. It could think conceptually, challenge assumptions, and generate original insights—something that defines human intelligence today.

Mishra highlights that this ability to create new knowledge, rather than just process existing information, is what could eventually make AGI a serious competitor to human workers.

The Way Ahead

For now, the impact of AI is more about augmentation than replacement. LLMs are tools that enhance productivity rather than eliminate jobs entirely. Workers who learn to use these tools effectively may even gain an advantage.

However, the long-term picture could change dramatically if AGI becomes a reality. While that milestone is still uncertain, experts agree it would mark a fundamental shift in how work is done.

Until then, the message is clear: today’s AI is a assistant, not a replacement. But tomorrow’s AI could be something entirely different.

 

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Aman Choudhary

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