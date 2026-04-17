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AKSHAYA TRITIYA 2026

Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Planning to buy gold? Know taxation rules on Physical Gold

Physical demand is always good on Akshaya Tritiya, since it is an auspicious day and traditionally gold buying on Akshaya Tritiya in any manner i.e. ornaments, coins etc., is always considered to attract prosperity and abundance. 

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Apr 17, 2026, 11:55 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Planning to buy gold? Know taxation rules on Physical Gold

New Delhi: Akshaya Tritiya, is considered an auspicious day for buying gold, silver and other metals. Gold prices are widely tracked in bullion market largely due to token purchases on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

Physical demand is always good on Akshaya Tritiya, since it is an auspicious day and traditionally gold buying on Akshaya Tritiya in any manner i.e. ornaments, coins etc., is always considered to attract prosperity and abundance. Moreover, Indians always have lot of love for gold as it is considered as safe haven investment and traditionally Gold requirement is always there for children marriage and special occasions. 

But do you know how much tax you are liable to pay on sale of Physical gold? India is the world’s second-biggest consumer of the yellow metal, however most of the retail purchases are made offline means people hold physical gold as gold bars, gold coins and most popularly gold ornaments. 

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Tax on Gold as gifts

No income tax is applicable to people receiving gold via inheritance. Also, gold gift received from parents, spouses, or relatives is not taxable.

However, if your gold gift is being recieved from non-relatives with amount exceeding Rs 50,000 in a year, then it will be considered as taxable 'income from other sources'.

Tax from sale of Gold

If you sell your physical gold after holding it for 24 months or 2 years then you will be liable to pay capital gains tax of 12.5% (+ cess) on the profit with indexation benefits. 

If you sell it before the aforementioned period, the gains on sale of gold will be added to your total income tax and you will be liable to pay tax as per your permissible income tax slab. Such profits are treated as short-term capital gain.

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