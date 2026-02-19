Advertisement
PROPERTY TAX

All about property tax: How it works, how to calculate, and penalties

Property tax collections form a major source of revenue for most local governments. The funds are typically used to maintain and upgrade civic amenities such as roads, parks, sewage systems, street lighting, and other essential public infrastructure, as per Investopedia.

All about property tax: How it works, how to calculate, and penalties

New Delhi: Property tax, commonly referred to as house tax, is a levy imposed by municipal authorities on real estate properties. It is typically collected once a year, though some civic bodies allow payments in semi-annual or quarterly instalments. The tax is paid by property owners within a municipality’s jurisdiction and is calculated on an ad-valorem basis. This means the amount increases with the value of the property.

Why Property Tax Matters

Breaking Down the Property Tax Calculation

The way property tax is calculated can differ from one municipality to another, as it depends on local rules. Still, many civic bodies follow a similar structure. According to Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, a widely used formula is:

Property Tax = (Base Value × Built-Up Area × Age Factor × Building Type × Usage Category) − Depreciation

Here’s what each component means:

Base value: The cost per square foot of properties in a specific area.

Built-up area: Includes the carpet area along with walls and other usable parts of the property.

Age factor: Considers how old the building is; newer properties usually attract higher tax.

Building type: Whether the property is residential, commercial, or industrial.

Usage category: Indicates if the property is self-occupied, rented, or vacant.

Depreciation: A deduction based on the age and condition of the property.

Together, these factors determine the final property tax amount payable to the local authority.

Penalty for Late Property Tax Payment

Paying property tax on time is important to avoid extra charges. Delayed payments can attract interest penalties, which typically range between 5% and 20%, depending on the rules set by the state or municipal authority, according to Ujjivan Small Finance Bank. These additional charges are applied over and above the original property tax amount, increasing the overall payment burden for property owners.

