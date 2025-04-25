All CGHS Services Including Wellness Centres To Remain Closed Tomorrow 26 April 2025 Due To…

New Delhi: All CGHS services, including those of Health and Welfare Centres, will be suspended for one day on 26th April 2025 (Saturday). This is due to the digital transformation for CGHS websites. This temporary hiatus is required to complete data migration, switch-over activities and final evaluation.

The Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), a flagship scheme under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has launched the next generation Health Management Information System (HMIS), undergoing a major digital transformation. This comprehensive digital platform, developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), will be operational from April 28, 2025.

CGHS old system to be discontinued; CGHS website to be changed

From 28th April 2025, the old CGHS websites www.cghs.gov.in and www.cghs.nic.in will be decommissioned. Henceforth, all services and information will be available on the new unified CGHS digital platform www.cghs.mohfw.gov.in

Beneficiaries have been advised to use only this new portal for all online services including registration, application, grievance redressal and information retrieval.

All past beneficiary data, including medical history and pharmacy transactions, is securely transferred, ensuring that no records are lost. These measures fully comply with government-mandated data privacy and protection standards.

Additionally, the concerned department will be included in the new CGHS platform to make the approval processes paperless. Till then, departments can continue to submit applications directly to their respective CGHS card sections.

From April 28, CGHS share shall be disbursed only through the CGHS website, i.e. www.cghs.mohfw.gov.in . The existing direct payment process available at www.bharatkosh.gov.in will be discontinued from April 28, 2025.

Any applications for CGHS services that are unpaid by April 27, 2025 will expire. A fresh application will need to be submitted through the new portal.