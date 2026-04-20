All Indian citizens must obtain Income-tax Clearance Certificate before leaving the country? Govt says…

New Delhi: A viral social media post has claimed that all Indian citizens must obtain an income-tax clearance certificate (ITCC) every time before leaving the country.

Debunking the viral video , government’s fact-checking arm PIB Fact Check has said that this claim is Fake.

"An Instagram video by the account (casarthakahuja) is claiming that all Indian citizens must obtain an income-tax clearance certificate (ITCC) every time before leaving the country. This claim is FAKE," PIB Fact Check wrote on X.

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An Instagram video by the account (casarthakahuja) is claiming that all Indian citizens must obtain an income-tax clearance certificate (ITCC) every time before leaving the country.#PIBFactCheck



_ This claim is #FAKE



_ Under Section 230, tax clearance certificates are not_ pic.twitter.com/d7eCE87Pk1 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 18, 2026

It added, under Section 230, tax clearance certificates are not mandatory for everyone; they are only required for specific individuals under certain legal circumstances. This rule has remained unchanged since 2003, even after the amendments vide Finance (No. 2) Act, 2024.

CBDT clarification on Income-tax clearance certificate

As per section 230 of the Act, every person is not required to obtain a tax clearance certificate. Only certain persons, in respect of whom circumstances exist which make it necessary to obtain a tax clearance certificate, are required to obtain the said certificate. This position has been in the statute since 2003 and remains unchanged even with the amendments vide Finance (No. 2) Act, 2024.

In this context, the CBDT, vide its Instruction No. 1/2004, dated 05.02.2004, has specified that the tax clearance certificate under Section 230(1A) of the Act, may be required to be obtained by persons domiciled in India only in the following circumstances:

where the person is involved in serious financial irregularities and his presence is necessary in investigation of cases under the Income-tax Act or the Wealth-tax Act and it is likely that a tax demand will be raised against him, or

where the person has direct tax arrears exceeding Rs. 10 lakh outstanding against him which have not been stayed by any authority.

Further, a person can be asked to obtain a tax clearance certificate only after recording the reasons for the same and after taking approval from the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income-tax or Chief Commissioner of Income-tax.

In view thereof, it is reiterated that the ITCC under Section 230(1A) of the Act, is needed by residents domiciled in India, only in rare cases, such as (a) where a person is involved in serious financial irregularities or (b) where a tax demand of more than Rs. 10 lakh is pending which is not stayed by any authority.