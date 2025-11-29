Always Running Out Of Money by Month-End? Try These Simple Saving Hacks
Most of us don’t realise where our money goes until we start tracking it. Use a budgeting app or jot down expenses in a notebook. Once you see your spending clearly whether on food delivery, shopping, or transport it becomes easier to cut down unnecessary costs.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Do you often feel like your salary disappears faster than you expected, leaving you counting days until the next payday? If this sounds familiar, you’re not alone. Many people struggle with managing expenses, and the month-end money crunch can be stressful. The good news? A few smart habits can help you take charge of your finances and make your money last longer. Here are some simple, practical saving hacks you can start using right away.
1. Track Every Rupee You Spend
Most of us don’t realise where our money goes until we start tracking it. Use a budgeting app or jot down expenses in a notebook. Once you see your spending clearly whether on food delivery, shopping, or transport it becomes easier to cut down unnecessary costs.
2. Split Your Monthly Budget into Weekly Limits
Instead of spending freely in the first week, divide your money into four weekly portions. This prevents overspending early in the month and ensures there’s enough left for later weeks.
3. Follow the 50-30-20 Rule
Try managing your salary using this simple formula:
50 per cent for needs (rent, bills, groceries)
30 per cent for wants (movies, shopping, dining out)
20 per cent for savings or investments
Even if you can’t follow it perfectly, starting somewhere is better than not saving at all.
4. Cook at Home More Often
Ordering food frequently can silently drain your wallet. Cooking at home even a few extra days a week can save a surprising amount plus, it’s healthier!
5. Avoid Buy-Now-Pay-Later & Unnecessary Credit Use
BNPL and credit cards may feel convenient, but they can lead to debt traps. Use them carefully and only when you know you can repay on time.
6. Cut Unused Subscriptions
Streaming platforms, apps, and memberships can keep charging you even if you rarely use them. Review all subscriptions monthly and cancel the ones you don’t need.
7. Automate Your Savings
Set up an auto-transfer to your savings account right after payday. Treat savings like a bill you must pay first rather than what’s left at the end.
8. Keep a Small Emergency Fund
Start with Rs 500–Rs 1,000 a month. Over time, this becomes your safety net for surprises like medical needs, repairs, or urgent expenses, preventing borrowing or panic.
9. Use Cash for Daily Spending
When you physically pay with cash, you become more aware of what you’re spending. Set a weekly cash limit and avoid using cards or UPI for small purchases.
10. Pause Before Buying
Before buying something you don’t really need, pause and ask yourself, “Do I really need this right now?” Giving yourself just 24 hours to think before making the purchase can help prevent impulsive decisions and save a significant amount of money over time.
Saving money doesn’t mean giving up everything you enjoy, it simply means spending smartly. Start with small changes, stay consistent, and you’ll soon notice more balance in your wallet by the end of the month.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv