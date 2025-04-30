Amul Raises Milk Prices By Rs 2 Per Litre Starting May 1 – Check New Rates Here

New Delhi: Starting May 1, 2025, consumers across India will have to pay more for their daily dose of milk, as Amul has announced a Rs 2 price hike on several of its popular milk variants.

The revised prices will apply to a range of products, including Amul Gold, Amul Taaza, Amul Slim n Trim, Amul Cow Milk, Amul Standard, Amul Buffalo Milk, and Amul Chai Mazza. The new rates will be effective from Wednesday morning. The price hike comes in response to the ongoing extensive heatwave in the Delhi-NCR region, which has led to a dip in milk production, as per TOI.

In the Delhi-NCR region, several milk prices are seeing an increase starting May 1, 2025:

- Toned milk (bulk) will now cost Rs 56 per litre, up from Rs 54.

- Full-cream milk (pouch) will be priced at Rs 69 per litre, a rise from Rs 68.

- Toned milk (pouch) will increase to Rs 57 per litre from Rs 56.

- Double-toned milk will now be available for Rs 51 per litre, up from Rs 49.

- Cow milk will see an increase, with the price rising from Rs 57 to Rs 59 per litre.

Earlier, Mother Dairy, a major supplier of milk and dairy products, raised its milk prices in select markets, including the Delhi-NCR region, starting Wednesday, April 30.