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Annuity Plans explained: Retiring soon? Here's how to choose the right plan

For corpuses above ₹12 lakh, government employees are required to invest at least 40 percent of the corpus to buy an annuity at normal exit. While a private sector employee can withdraw 80 percent of the corpus as a lump sum

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 12:42 PM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 12:42 PM IST
Annuity Plans explained: Retiring soon? Here's how to choose the right plan

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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