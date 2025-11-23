Applying Aadhaar For Your Baby? Follow These Simple Online Step-by-Step Guide

New Delhi: Aadhaar is a crucial identity document in India. It is a 12-digit unique ID number issued by the UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) that serves as valid proof of both identity and address. While adults provide biometric details for Aadhaar, the system also supports young children through Baal Aadhaar, a special Aadhaar version for newborns and kids. It carries essential details like the child’s name, photo, date of birth, and gender, and is linked to the Aadhaar of one parent without requiring fingerprints or iris scans, since biometrics for infants are still developing.

Why Baal Aadhaar Is Important for Your Baby

Many essential identity documents including a passport now require Aadhaar for verification and linking. So, if you’re planning to travel abroad with your newborn or simply want to ensure smooth access to services in the future, getting a Baal Aadhaar becomes very important. But don’t worry as the process is simple! Below, we’ve listed all the steps and documents you’ll need to easily get your baby’s Aadhaar card made.

Steps to Get Baal Aadhaar for Kids Below 5

Online Method (Appointment Booking)

- Visit the UIDAI website.

- Go to: My Aadhaar → Book an Appointment

- Select your city, enter mobile number, and verify with OTP.

- Choose a date and time to visit your nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra or enrolment centre.

On the appointment day:

- The parent/guardian must give biometric verification and show their Aadhaar.

- Submit the child’s birth/certificate documents and the Aadhaar application form.

- After processing, the Baal Aadhaar arrives by post.

- You can also check status or download it on UIDAI.

Offline Method (Direct Centre Visit)

- Visit any Aadhaar enrolment centre nearby.

- Fill out the enrolment form and submit required documents for the child.

- The parent provides biometric and Aadhaar details for linking.

- You will receive an acknowledgment slip with an Enrolment ID to track status.

- Baal Aadhaar is usually delivered within 60 to 90 days.

Documents Required for Baal Aadhaar

To get a Baal Aadhaar for your child, you will need these basic documents:

- Child’s birth proof

- (Birth certificate or hospital discharge slip)

- Aadhaar card of one parent

- The child’s Aadhaar is linked with either the mother’s or the father’s Aadhaar.

- Address proof (This can be the parent’s Aadhaar address or any valid address certificate issued by local authorities.)

Biometric Update Needed After Age 5

When a child who has Baal Aadhaar turns 5 years old, their biometric details — fingerprints, iris scan, and photograph must be updated since biometrics change as children grow. This update is mandatory for Aadhaar issued before age 5.

Again, when the child turns 15 years old, a second biometric update is required to ensure all details match their adult identity. Parents can visit any Aadhaar Enrolment Centre to update biometrics and other information (like address or photo) anytime between ages 5 and 15 a small fee may apply depending on the update.