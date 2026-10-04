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Applying for a Personal Loan? Beware of fake agents, phishing links, attractive offers, and more

In the era of widespread digital awareness, it is still common to fall prey to such frauds and lose money at the hands of scammers impersonating bank officials or lenders. It is thus important to be very cautious before enrolling in a scheme and getting in touch with any lender.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 12:21 PM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 12:21 PM IST
Applying for a Personal Loan? Beware of fake agents, phishing links, attractive offers, and more

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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