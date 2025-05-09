Are ATMs Really Closed For 2-3 Days? – Here’s What Government Says

New Delhi: Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, a wave of fake messages is spreading across social media. One such message, falsely claiming that ATMs will be shut for 2–3 days has gone viral on WhatsApp. The government has dismissed the claim as fake and confirmed that ATMs will continue to operate normally. It has also urged people not to spread unverified information during this sensitive time.

The misleading message which is being widely shared on WhatsApp, sparked worry among some users about cash availability. However, the PIB has clarified that the claim is false and has urged people not to forward such unverified messages.

The government has stepped in to debunk a viral WhatsApp rumour claiming ATMs will be shut for 2–3 days. Sharing an update on X, the PIB fact check handle wrote: “A viral #WhatsApp message claims ATMs will be closed for 2–3 days. This Message is FAKE. ATMs will continue to operate as usual. Don’t share unverified messages," the PIB fact check handle (@PIBFactCheck) posted.

Are ATMs closed



A viral #WhatsApp message claims ATMs will be closed for 2–3 days.



This Message is FAKE



ATMs will continue to operate as usual



Don't share unverified messages.#IndiaFightsPropaganda pic.twitter.com/BXfzjjFpzD — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 9, 2025

The government’s fact-checking agency issued this clarification to prevent unnecessary panic and reassure people that ATM services will continue as normal. The PIB has also reminded the public to stay alert to fake news on social media and to trust only official sources for accurate updates.

In the evening, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will lead a review meeting to assess the cybersecurity preparedness of banks and financial institutions, the ministry announced.