Are banks closed for Bakri Eid today, May 28? Check RBI holiday calendar and city-wise list of bank holiday

New Delhi: Bank Holiday Bakri Eid May 2026 - Banks across the country will remain closed today (28 May 2026) on account of Bakri Eid. However, banking activities on mobile and internet will remain uninterrupted, though several bank branches will remain closed on account of bank holidays.

Bank holiday 28 May 2026

As per RBI official holiday list, banks will be closed in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada today on account of Bakri Eid (Eid-Uz-Zuha).

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Although, according to RBI holiday calendar, banks will not remain closed in Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Guwahati, Itanagar today.

May 2026 Bank holiday

Banks are closed for a total of 12 days in the month of May 2026--including local holidays and that of weekends in May 2026.

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Furthermore, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for all the days consecutively in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays. For instance banks will be closed for Birthday of Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore in Kolkata, but in other states it will NOT be closed for the same reason.



Bank holiday May 2026

As per RBI list, bank branches are closed for upto 12 days in May 2026. Check dates:

Maharashtra Din/Buddha Pournima/May Day (Labour Day)/Birth Anniversary of Pandit Raghunath Murmu: May 1

Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore: May 9

State Day: May 16

Birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam: May 26

Eid-UI-Adha-(Bakri-Eid)/Id-ul-Zuha: May 27

Bakri Eid (Eid-Uz-Zuha): May 28



Weekend bank holiday May 2026

Furthermore, these are the number of days when banks are closed for weekends

Sunday: May 3

Second Saturday: May 9

Sunday: May 10

Sunday: May 17

Fourth Saturday: May 23

Sunday: May 24



Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.