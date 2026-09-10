Are Banks closed in Delhi on 11 and 12 September for BRICS summit? Check RBI holiday list

New Delhi: India will host the 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit on September 12 and 13, 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. This has raised curiosity among bank customers about whether banks will remain closed on September 11 and 12.
What will remain closed on September 11 in Delhi?
According to an official circular, September 11, 2026 is a holiday in all government offices, autonomous bodies and public sector undertakings under the government of the national capital territory of Delhi, in view of the BRICS Summit and the arrangements connected therewith. Delhi's schools will also remain shut. The Supreme Court will remain closed. Central government offices located in Delhi will remain closed on September 11.
Will banks remain closed on September 11 in Delhi?
Banks will be open in New Delhi on September 11, 2026. The RBI's official holiday list does not include September 11 as a bank holiday in Delhi. So, bank branches will operate as usual. Essential banking services will also remain available. Online and mobile banking, UPI and ATMs will continue to work normally.
Are banks closed on September 12 in Delhi?
Banks will be closed in New Delhi on September 12, 2026. However, that is not specific to BRICS summit. Banks across India will remain closed on September 12, 2026, because it is the second Saturday of the month.
September 2026 bank holidays
Banks in Jaipur will remain closed on September 11. Banks in Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai will remain closed on September 14. Banks in Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar and Panaji will remain closed on September 15. Banks in Guwahati, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will remain closed on September 21. Banks in Ranchi will remain closed on September 22. Banks in Jammu and Srinagar will remain closed on September 23. Banks in Gangtok will remain closed on September 25.
BRICS Leaders’ Summit
India will host the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi on September 12 and 13. India is the BRICS chair for 2026 with the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability." The summit will focus on strengthening cooperation among member countries and discussing important global and regional issues.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.