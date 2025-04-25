Advertisement
BANK HOLIDAY

Are Banks Closed Tomorrow? Branches To Be Closed For 4 Days In THESE States Till April 30

Bank branches will be closed in different cities for different regional festivities for the next 4 days.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Apr 25, 2025, 10:39 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Banks across the country will remain closed on various accounts for the next four days. It is however to be noted that all branches in all cities will not be closed for consecutively 4 days. 

Bank Holiday April 26

April 26 is a fourth Saturday. As per RBI guidelines banks across the country are closed on second and fourth Saturday of every month. 


Bank Holiday April 27

April 27 is a Sunday and is a regular weekend off.


Bank Holiday April 29

Banks in Himachal Pradesh will be closed on account of Parshuram Jayanti.


Bank Holiday April 30

Banks in Karnataka will be close on account of Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya on April 30.

