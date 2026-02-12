Are Banks open or closed today for Bharat Bandh? SBI, Bank of Baroda, UCO Bank and others...

New Delhi: Major banking unions -- All India Bank Employee’s Association - AIBEA, All India Bank Officers Association - AIBOA and Bank Employees Federation of India - BEFI -- have announced decision to participate in the nationwide Bharat Bandh on Thursday, 12 February 2026.

Though official bank holiday has not been declared so far, PSU Banks like SBI, UCO Bank and Bank of Baroda have informed regulators regarding possible service disruptions owing to the Bandh.

Meanwhile other banks, mostly private banks, have not mentioned anything specifically or categorically regarding banking operations for today.

What has SBI said regarding Bharat Bandh on 12 February 2026?

In a filing to the BSE, SBI has said "We have been advised by the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) that All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA), Bank Employees’ Federation of India (BEFI) and All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA) have served a notice, informing their decision to go on a nationwide bank strike on Thursday, 12th February 2026."

In this connection, SBI has advised that while the Bank has made necessary arrangements to ensure normal functioning in its branches and offices on the day of strike, it is likely that work in the Bank may be impacted to a limited extent.

What has UCO Bank said regarding Bharat Bandh on 12 February 2026?

Though the Bank is taking necessary steps for smooth functioning of Bank’s Branches and Offices on the day of strike, in the event the strike materializes, the functioning of the branches and offices may be affected.

What has Bank Of Baroda said regarding Bharat Bandh on 12 February 2026?

"We inform you that the All India Bank Employee’s Association - AIBEA, All India Bank Officers Association - AIBOA and Bank Employees Federation of India - BEFI has served notice informing their decision to go on Strike on Thursday February 12, 2026, on various issues/demands," BoB said in a regulatory filing.

The Bank said that it is taking all the necessary steps for smooth functioning of Bank’s branches and Offices on the day of Strike, in the event the strike materializes, the functioning of the branches and offices may be affected.

World Federation of Trade Unions supports Bharat Bandh on 12 February 2026

The World Federation of Trade Unions (WFTU) in a press release has said that it expresses its 'solidarity with the working class of India, on the upcoming Nationwide General Strike on 12th February 2026.'

"We understand with shock and anguish that the Narendra Modi Government of India has passed and notified Four Labour Codes superseding 29 labour related Acts of Indian Parliament. These Labour Codes are designed to hit hard the Right to Association, Right to Collective Bargaining and Right to Strike. The joint strike action of the Indian trade unions is demanding outright scrapping of these anti-worker Labour Codes along with the ‘Shram Shakti Niti, 2025’," WFTU said in its press release.

WFTU said that, with its 105 million members spread over 133 countries extends total support to the demand and action of the working class and peasantry of India and conveys best wishes for a grand success of the strike action.

WFTU said it also supports the warning sounded by the trade unions that “12th February strike has to convey strong message if the Government still pursue the Labour Codes, Central Trade Unions will be compelled to go for further stronger actions.