Are Banks open or closed today for Ram Navami? Here’s what you need to know

New Delhi: If you are planning a bank visit on March 26, it is important to check your city’s holiday status first. Banks across India are not following a uniform schedule today, as Ram Navami is a regional holiday and closures vary from state to state.

Banks Closed in Several States on March 26

On the occasion of Ram Navami, bank branches are shut in multiple cities and states where the festival is officially observed. These include major locations such as Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Ranchi, among others.

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The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar confirms that bank closures on this day depend on local observances, meaning not all states follow the same schedule.

Banks Remain Open in Some Cities

Despite the holiday, banks continue to operate normally in cities where Ram Navami is not a gazetted holiday. This includes places like New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kochi, where customers can access regular branch services.

Because of these regional differences, customers are advised to verify the status of their local branch before planning a visit.

Why the Holiday Varies Across India

India follows a state-wise bank holiday system. While national holidays apply across the country, festivals like Ram Navami are observed differently depending on regional traditions and government notifications.

As a result, bank closures are staggered, with some states observing the holiday on March 26 and others on March 27.

More Bank Closures Around the Corner

The Ram Navami holiday is part of a larger cluster of bank holidays this week:

March 27 — Ram Navami/Chaite Dasain (in select states)

March 28 — Fourth Saturday (banks closed nationwide)

March 29 — Sunday (weekly off)

This creates an extended holiday period in several regions, limiting branch access for multiple days.

What Services Will Still Work

Even if bank branches are closed, digital services remain fully functional. Customers can continue using:

UPI and mobile banking apps

Internet banking

ATMs

NEFT and RTGS transfers

However, services requiring physical presence — such as cheque deposits, cash transactions at counters, and account-related paperwork — will not be available.

Bottom Line

Banks are closed today (March 26) in many parts of India due to Ram Navami, but remain open in some cities. Since the holiday is region-specific, the exact status depends on your location.

To avoid inconvenience, check your local branch status in advance and rely on digital banking for urgent transactions.