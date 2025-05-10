Are Banks Open Or Closed Today May 10? 3-Day Extended Bank Holiday In THESE Cities

New Delhi: Banks branches will be closed today (May 10, 2025), as per RBI holiday list for second Saturday of the month.

Banks will have extended holidays between May 9 and May 12, as per the RBI bank holiday list. However, it must be noted that these holidays will not be staight holidays for all branches across the country. Banks will be closed in various states for different festivals and regional celebrations being observed.

Bank Holiday Between May 9 And May 12

May 9: Banks in Bengal will be closed for the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore

May 10-11: Weekend holiday

May 12: Banks will be closed in Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Dehradun, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar for Buddha Purnima

In May 2025, banks across India will be closed for 12 days, including regional holidays, national events, Sundays, and the second and fourth Saturdays.

Bank Holidays In May 2025

Maharashtra Din/May Day (Labor Day: May ): May 1

Panchayat Election 2025: May 7

Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore: May 9

Buddha Pournima: May 12

State Day: May 16

Birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam: May 26

Maharana Pratap Jayanti: May 29

Furthermore, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for all the days consecutively in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays. For instance banks will be closed for Birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam in Agartala, but in other states it will NOT be closed for the same reason.

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.