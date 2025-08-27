Are Banks, Stock Markets Closed Today For Ganesh Chaturthi 2025? Check Details

New Delhi: Stock markets as well as banks in several states will remain today, August 27 (Wednesday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Several cities will see bank branch closures for Ganesh Chaturthi and other regional observances such as Samvatsari, Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata, and Ganesh Puja.

States where branches will remain closed are: Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Belapur, Mumbai, Nagpur (Maharashtra), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Bhubaneswar (Odisha), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Hyderabad (Telangana), Panaji (Goa), and Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh).

Since this is a state holiday in Maharashtra, where both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) are headquartered, the Indian stock markets will remain closed for the day.

There will be no trading or settlement on the NSE and BSE this Wednesday across all segments, including stocks, derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB).