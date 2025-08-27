Advertisement
BANK HOLIDAY

Are Banks, Stock Markets Closed Today For Ganesh Chaturthi 2025? Check Details

Stock markets as well as banks in several states will remain today, August 27 (Wednesday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 27, 2025, 09:11 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Stock markets as well as banks in several states will remain today, August 27 (Wednesday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Bank Holiday Ganesh Chaturthi

Several cities will see bank branch closures for Ganesh Chaturthi and other regional observances such as Samvatsari, Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata, and Ganesh Puja. 

(Also Read: Cashless Treatment To Be Stopped In 15000 Hospitals From 1 September For This Insurance Company)

States where branches will remain closed are: Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Belapur, Mumbai, Nagpur (Maharashtra), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Bhubaneswar (Odisha), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Hyderabad (Telangana), Panaji (Goa), and Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh). 

Stock Market Holiday Ganesh Chaturthi

Since this is a state holiday in Maharashtra, where both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) are headquartered, the Indian stock markets will remain closed for the day.

(Also Read: From GenZ To Millennial, How Much Should You Save In Your 20s, 30s And 40s?)

There will be no trading or settlement on the NSE and BSE this Wednesday across all segments, including stocks, derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB). 

