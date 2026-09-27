/Are you among 20+ lakh pensioners waiting for 5 months of pending pensions? Here’s exactly how much you could get in October

The payment system has gone through technical changes this year. In June, the government said it had cleared pension payments for more than 17.60 lakh beneficiaries under the National Social Assistance Programme after delays caused by technical issues during the transition to a new digital platform. At that time, the government said senior citizens aged 60 to 79 were receiving Rs 1,000 per month, while those aged 80 and above were receiving Rs 3,500.