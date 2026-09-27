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Are you among 20+ lakh pensioners waiting for 5 months of pending pensions? Here’s exactly how much you could get in October

The Odisha government has assured beneficiaries under the Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme that delayed payments will be cleared by October after technical issues disrupted pension disbursals. The amount due will depend on the beneficiary’s age and the number of unpaid months.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 02:17 PM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 02:17 PM IST
Are you among 20+ lakh pensioners waiting for 5 months of pending pensions? Here’s exactly how much you could get in October
Image Credit: Representational image. (AI)

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Are you among 20+ lakh pensioners waiting for 5 months of pending pensions? Here’s exactly how much you could get in October
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