/Are you among 20+ lakh pensioners waiting for 5 months of pending pensions? Here’s exactly how much you could get in October

New Delhi: More than 20 lakh elderly pension beneficiaries in Odisha are set to receive their pending pension payments by October, according to an assurance given by the state government in the assembly. The payments were delayed for some beneficiaries because of technical problems, with dues pending for up to five months.
Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Minister Nityananda Gond provided the information in a written reply to the Odisha Assembly on September 25. He said 20,33,959 beneficiaries are covered under the Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme (IGNOAPS) in the state. Some beneficiaries have not received their pension for the past five months because of various technical glitches.
The government is working with the state finance department, the centre and treasury authorities to resolve the payment problems. The minister said steps were being taken to ensure that affected beneficiaries receive their pending pension along with arrears by October.
The amount due will depend on the beneficiary's age and the number of months for which the pension has not been paid.
Under the existing pension structure, senior citizens aged 60 to 79 receive Rs 1,000 per month under the IGNOAPS. A beneficiary whose payment has been pending for five months would therefore have Rs 5,000 in arrears. The amount is expected to be paid along with the regular pension once the pending payments are cleared.
For beneficiaries aged 80 years and above, the monthly pension is Rs 3,500. Five months of unpaid pension would add up to Rs 17,500. This is the amount that a beneficiary in this age group would be due if all five monthly payments are pending.
The exact amount credited to an individual's account will depend on how many monthly payments are actually pending in that beneficiary's case. The five-month calculation applies to those who have missed all five payments.
The Odisha government has attributed the delay to technical problems. The minister told the assembly that the government was aware that some beneficiaries had not received payments for the past five months because of these glitches.
The payment system has gone through technical changes this year. In June, the government said it had cleared pension payments for more than 17.60 lakh beneficiaries under the National Social Assistance Programme after delays caused by technical issues during the transition to a new digital platform. At that time, the government said senior citizens aged 60 to 79 were receiving Rs 1,000 per month, while those aged 80 and above were receiving Rs 3,500.
The government's timeline is October. The minister said the administration is working to ensure that beneficiaries who have not received their pension get the pending amount along with their regular allowance by then.
The assurance covers beneficiaries under the IGNOAPS who have pending payments. The pension is part of the National Social Assistance Programme and is meant to provide financial support to eligible elderly people.
A beneficiary aged 60 to 79 with five months of unpaid pension would be due Rs 5,000. Someone aged 80 or above with the same five-month backlog would be due Rs 17,500. The government has said the arrears will be released after the technical issues affecting the payment process are addressed.
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