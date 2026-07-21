As UPI grows, why is RBI investing in polymer banknotes? Expert explains

New Delhi: In June this year, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra had said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is considering a proposal to introduce polymer or plastic currency notes. However, the proposal is still under review and no final decision has been taken. Malhotra said the proposal is still being considered and is in its early stages. “We are examining the pros and cons of it and whether it would be worthwhile to implement. It is still at a preliminary stage,” he said.
He said the proposal to introduce polymer notes is still under review and the RBI will share an update once a decision is made.
Meanwhile, several media reports said that the RBI's currency printing arm has invited global Expressions of Interest (EoIs) for the supply of polymer substrate sheets with built-in security features.
Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Private Limited (BRBNMPL) has invited domestic and international companies to submit bids by August 18 for manufacturing opacified polymer substrate sheets for printing banknotes.
However, the tender does not provide details about the denominations of the proposed polymer notes or their launch date, the reports said.
If polymer notes are introduced, it would be a significant shift because India has been using specially made paper for its currency for nearly a century. Polymer notes are made of a tough plastic material. They are more durable and have a longer life than paper notes.
As the RBI is all set to take its step towards introducing polymer banknotes, Mukesh Pandey, Founder & Managing Director, Rupyaapaisa.com spoke to Zee News on various aspects of the central bank's decision.
Despite a deeper UPI penetration in India, why is RBI investing in better cash? Pandey explains, over the last few years, India's payments ecosystem has revolutionised the way consumers and businesses transact, with UPI taking the lead in this innovation. Digital payments have become ubiquitous, more convenient and accessible – from the street vendors and neighbourhood stores to large retailers and service providers.
This transformation has helped make the financial system more inclusive, more transparent in dealing and helped to bring the country towards the digitally driven economy. But digital payment is growing at a fast pace, it cannot reduce the value of physical currency. Rather, it is intended to point out a balanced economic system that embraces digital fiscal and cash finance, said Pandey.
"The Reserve Bank of India has been investing in shaping high-quality banknotes, in management of the currency and the distribution of cash, to that effect. While cash is universally accepted and essentially independent of third-party requirements, digital payments are reliant on internet connectivity, electricity and technology infrastructure. During network disruptions, natural disasters or technical outages, physical currency continues to serve as the most reliable medium of exchange. Meanwhile, millions of small businesses, informal workers, rural households and retirees continue to use cash for their everyday expenses. An effective cash transfer system is thus an important mechanism that promotes financial inclusion and continues economic transactions in all segments of society," he added.
Cash and UPI need not be mutually exclusive; it is important to have both as key parts of India's payment system. There are a number of payment options that need to be available to accommodate consumers with different preferences and operating conditions to keep a resilient economy intact.
RBI's investment in robust cash infrastructure is a long-term plan aimed at instilling trust in the public and enhancing the financial readiness and business continuity. As the digital economy in India continues to grow, providing access to world-class digital payment systems, drought-proofing financial systems, and high quality and secure currency will allow for a more inclusive, resilient and future-ready financial sector that can meet evolving consumer, business and financial system needs, said Pandey.
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