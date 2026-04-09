Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3035201https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/assam-kerala-puducherry-assembly-election-9-april-2026-are-banks-open-or-closed-in-these-states-today-3035201.html
NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceAssam, Kerala, Puducherry Assembly Election 9 April 2026: Are banks open or closed in these states today?
BANK HOLIDAY

Assam, Kerala, Puducherry Assembly Election 9 April 2026: Are banks open or closed in these states today?

Bank customers of places where election is taking place today, should check with their respective branches and find out the status of bank holiday.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Apr 09, 2026, 08:07 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Assam, Kerala, Puducherry Assembly Election 9 April 2026: Are banks open or closed in these states today?

New Delhi: Voting for Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry has begun today (9 April 2026). Although RBI has not listed April 9 in its official holiday calendar for Assam and Puducherry, the central bank has particularly mentioned bank holiday in Kerala for the General Election to Kerala Legislative Assembly 2026 on April 9.

Meanwhile, as per common parlance, bank branches are usually closed on election days. Hence it is expected that branches will be closed in Assam and Puducherry too.

However, banking activities on mobile and internet will remain uninterrupted, though several bank branches will remain closed on account of bank holidays.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has scheduled for the General Election to Legislative Assemblies of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal and Bye-election to 8 (Eight) Assembly Constituencies of Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Nagaland and Tripura.

Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland and Tripura will have bye election today (9 April 2026), for which local bank branch activities are expected to be impacted, though nothing official has been out yet.

Customers living in all the above mentioned places where election is taking place today, should check with their respective branches and find out the status of bank holiday.

Furthermore, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for all the days consecutively in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays. For instance banks will be closed for Thiruvalluvar Day  in Kochi, but in other states it will NOT be closed for the same reason.

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Reema Sharma

Business Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

us iran war
Low-risk gamble? Pakistan's role in US-Iran peace talks decoded
GT vs DC thriller
IPL 2026: Agony in Delhi as GT edge DC by 1 run, Rewitness LAST OVER DRAMA
COP 33
India withdraws proposal to host COP 33 climate summit in 2028: Key reasons
Civil Aviation Ministry
Govt slashes airport landing & parking charges to keep airfares affordable
Raaka
‘Raaka’ poster sparks frenzy: Allu Arjun’s fierce new look stuns fans
assembly elections 2026
Kerala Assembly polls: Key constituencies, top candidates, full schedule-CHECK
DC vs GT
Heartbreak for DC as Star player retires hurt; KL Rahul battles alone vs GT
Dhurandhar: The Revenge
Bombay HC restrains Santosh Kumar from accusing Aditya Dhar of script theft
UP Defence Corridor
Uttar Pradesh: BEL gets 75 hectares in Chitrakoot for air defence facility
IMD Delhi forecast
Delhi records coldest April day in 11 yrs; IMD predicts sharp temperature rise