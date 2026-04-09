Assam, Kerala, Puducherry Assembly Election 9 April 2026: Are banks open or closed in these states today?

New Delhi: Voting for Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry has begun today (9 April 2026). Although RBI has not listed April 9 in its official holiday calendar for Assam and Puducherry, the central bank has particularly mentioned bank holiday in Kerala for the General Election to Kerala Legislative Assembly 2026 on April 9.

Meanwhile, as per common parlance, bank branches are usually closed on election days. Hence it is expected that branches will be closed in Assam and Puducherry too.

However, banking activities on mobile and internet will remain uninterrupted, though several bank branches will remain closed on account of bank holidays.

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The Election Commission of India (ECI) has scheduled for the General Election to Legislative Assemblies of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal and Bye-election to 8 (Eight) Assembly Constituencies of Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Nagaland and Tripura.

Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland and Tripura will have bye election today (9 April 2026), for which local bank branch activities are expected to be impacted, though nothing official has been out yet.

Customers living in all the above mentioned places where election is taking place today, should check with their respective branches and find out the status of bank holiday.

Furthermore, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for all the days consecutively in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays. For instance banks will be closed for Thiruvalluvar Day in Kochi, but in other states it will NOT be closed for the same reason.

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.