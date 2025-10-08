Atal Pension Yojana: Govt Launches New Registration Form, Updated Fees

New Delhi: The government has launched a new registration form for the Atal Pension Yojana (APY), effective October 1, 2025, following updated guidelines from the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA). The Department of Posts has clarified that registrations using the old form will no longer be accepted through Protean (formerly NSDL), the scheme’s Central Recordkeeping Agency (CRA). This update aims to simplify the registration process and ensure more accurate data collection for all new subscribers.

What’s New in the Updated APY Registration Form

FATCA/CRS Declaration Mandatory: Subscribers must declare if they have foreign tax residency or citizenship.

For Resident Indians Only: Ensures APY accounts are opened only by resident Indian citizens, complying with international tax standards.

Post Office Guidelines: All post offices are instructed to prominently display the new rules and use the updated form for all enrolments.

The memorandum dated September 26, 2025, states: “In alignment with the latest Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) version, the existing APY form under the Department of Post (DoP) has been modified. The updated APY Subscriber Registration Form is enclosed herewith for immediate reference and action.”

This update highlights the government’s move to align the APY registration process with the latest PFRDA guidelines, ensuring all new enrolments follow the revised form.

Smooth Transition and Updated APY Fee Structure

To ensure a hassle-free shift to the new system, the Department of Posts has instructed all post offices to circulate the updated circular and display notices, guiding the public and preventing the use of outdated forms.

Along with the revised form, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has introduced a new fee structure effective October 1, 2025:

Government Sector Subscribers: PRAN issuance costs Rs 18 for an electronic kit and Rs 40 for a physical card, with a Rs 100 annual maintenance fee. APY and NPS-Lite accounts carry Rs 15 each for opening and maintenance.

Private Sector Subscribers: Annual Maintenance Charges (AMC) are tiered — starting at Rs 100 for balances up to Rs 2 lakh, and rising to Rs 500 for balances above Rs 50 lakh.

Transaction Charges: All remain waived, making account management easier for subscribers.

This update ensures transparency and standardization while keeping the scheme accessible and affordable for all.

Atal Pension Yojana: A Government-Backed Pension Plan

Launched in 2015, the Atal Pension Yojana (APY) is a government scheme designed to provide a guaranteed monthly pension ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 after the age of 60, depending on the subscriber’s contribution and age at entry. The scheme mainly targets workers in the unorganised sector who do not have formal pension coverage.

To be eligible, participants must be Indian citizens aged 18 to 40, have a savings or post office account, and not be income tax payers as of October 1, 2022, or later. Subscribers are also encouraged to link their Aadhaar and mobile numbers for regular updates and pension statements.