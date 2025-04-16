ATM Facility On Moving Train: Cash Withdrawal Now Available On THIS Train; 1st Time In India

Mumbai: In a first-of-its-kind move, the Mumbai-Manmad Panchavati Express has become the first train in India to have an ATM installed onboard.

The ATM has been set up in an air-conditioned coach of the train and successfully completed its trial run.

The machine allows passengers to withdraw cash even while the train is moving. It has been introduced as part of Indian Railways’ Innovative and Non-Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme (INFRIS).

The initiative is a result of a collaboration between the Bhusawal division of Indian Railways and the Bank of Maharashtra.

Railway officials said the trial went well, with the machine functioning smoothly throughout the journey.

However, there were some brief network issues in the stretch between Igatpuri and Kasara, which is known for poor signal due to tunnels and limited mobile connectivity.

Ity Pandey, the divisional railway manager of Bhusawal, said, “The results were good. People will now be able to withdraw cash while travelling. We will keep monitoring the performance of the machine.”

Pandey also shared that the idea was first proposed during an INFRIS meeting organised by the Bhusawal division.

“Once the suggestion was made, the team quickly started working on how to make it possible,” she mentioned.

Though the ATM is placed in an AC coach, it can be accessed by passengers from all 22 coaches of the Panchvati Express since they are connected through vestibules.

Apart from cash withdrawals, passengers can also use the ATM to order cheque books and receive account statements.

Interestingly, the same ATM will also be available to passengers of the Mumbai–Hingoli Jan Shatabdi Express, as it shares the same rake with the Panchavati Express.

This means more passengers on the longer route will also benefit from the facility.

To ensure safety, the ATM is fitted with a shutter system and is monitored by CCTV cameras round-the-clock.

Railway officials said the service may be expanded to more trains if it becomes popular among passengers.