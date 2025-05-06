ATM Pin Fraud In India: Can pressing the “Cancel” button twice at an ATM really protect you from PIN theft? This question has gone viral on social media, with claims suggesting that hitting "Cancel" before inserting your card can detect hidden skimmers or even prevent fraud attempts. In an age where both digital and physical ATM fraud are on the rise, such tips spread quickly — but are they effective or just another internet myth?

The government has clarified that the message claiming pressing the ‘Cancel’ button twice on an ATM can prevent PIN theft is false. The RBI has issued no such advisory. In the tweet, the Press Information Bureau's Fact Check handle asserted, "A post falsely attributed to @RBI claims that pressing 'cancel' twice on an ATM before a transaction can prevent PIN theft."

A post falsely attributed to @RBI claims that pressing 'cancel' twice on an ATM before a transaction can prevent PIN theft#PIBFactCheck



This statement is FAKE & has NOT been issued by RBI



Keep transactions secure



Conduct fund transfer in private



— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 6, 2025

How To Avoid ATM PIN Fraud

Inspect the ATM: Check for any unusual devices or attachments on the card slot or keypad—these may be skimmers.

Enable Transaction Alerts: Activate SMS and email alerts for every ATM transaction to spot unauthorized activity immediately.

Change PIN Regularly: Update your PIN periodically and avoid using easily guessable numbers like birthdays or repeated digits.

Report Lost/Stolen Cards Immediately: If your card goes missing, block it through mobile banking or your bank’s helpline.

Don’t Accept Help from Strangers: If your card is stuck or an error occurs, contact your bank directly—never accept assistance from bystanders.