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NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceATM Rules changing from 1 April 2026: HDFC, PNB, Bandhan Bank new rules you need to know
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ATM Rules changing from 1 April 2026: HDFC, PNB, Bandhan Bank new rules you need to know

Major banks -- HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Bandhan Bank have announced rule changes related to ATM withdrawals from 1 April 2026.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Mar 19, 2026, 02:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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ATM Rules changing from 1 April 2026: HDFC, PNB, Bandhan Bank new rules you need to knowImage Courtesy: AI

New Delhi: From 1 April 2026 several banks will change rules related to ATM cash withdrawal limits, cash withdrawals using Unified Payment Interface (UPI) at ATMs/CRMs. Major banks -- HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Bandhan Bank have announced that these changes will kick in from next month.

PNB has said with effect from 01.04.2026, the Bank will revise the per-day ATM cash withdrawal limits for the following Debit Card variants, as part of our ongoing efforts to strengthen risk controls, enhance customer safety, and promote secure digital banking:

 

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ATM cash withdrawal limits for the following cards have been revised from existing Rs 1 lakh to Rs 50,000.

1. RuPay NCMC Platinum Domestic Debit card.
2. RuPay NCMC Platinum International Debit card.
3. RuPay Women Power Platinum Debit card.
4. RuPay PNB Palaash Debit cardRecycled PVC Debit card.
5. RuPay Business Platinum NCMC Debit card.
6. MasterCard Platinum Debit card.
7. VISA Gold Debit card.
8. PNB MasterCard Platinum Rise.

ATM cash withdrawal limits for the following cards have been revised from existing Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 75,000.

9. RuPay Select Debit card.
10.PNB RuPay Select Neo.
11.PNB RuPay Select Excel.
12.VISA Signature Debit card.
13.MasterCard Business Debit card

The ATM Cash withdrawal limit for all other Debit card variants (other than mentioned in the above table) will remain unchanged. Customers may Set / Reset their ATM Cash Withdrawal limit within the revised Limits through Internet Banking, Mobile Banking App (PNBOne), IVR or using WhatsApp Banking. There is no change in transaction limits for POS (Point of Sale), E-Commerce and Contactless Channel, said PNB.

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Reema Sharma

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