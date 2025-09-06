Attention Cardholders! Here’s How To Pay Pending Dues On An Expired Credit Card

New Delhi: Just because your credit card has expired doesn’t mean your dues disappear with it. Any outstanding balance still needs to be cleared, and ignoring it can hurt your credit score and attract penalties. The good part? Even if your card is no longer active, there are easy ways to pay off your pending bills and stay financially safe.

What Happens When Your Credit Card Expires?

When your credit card expires, it doesn’t mean your dues vanish or your account shuts down. Here’s what actually happens:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

- Your expired card becomes inactive and can’t be used for new transactions.

- The bank usually sends you a replacement card with a new expiry date.

Your account stays active, along with any outstanding dues and your credit limit, unless you specifically ask the bank to close it.

How to Pay Dues on an Expired Credit Card

1. Check Your Statement or Online Account

Even if your card has expired, your account remains active. Log in to internet banking or your bank’s mobile app to check pending balance, due date, and minimum amount due. Download your latest statement for details.

2. Pay via Internet or Mobile Banking

Most banks allow payments on expired cards. Simply:

- Log in to net banking or mobile app

- Go to “Credit Card” or “Bill Payment” section

- Select your expired card or enter details

- Pay using your linked account or UPI

3. Clear Dues with NEFT/RTGS

- Add your credit card as a beneficiary using the card number as the account number

- Use the IFSC code provided by your card issuer

- Transfer funds via NEFT or RTGS to settle dues

4. Pay by Cheque or Cash at the Bank

- Write a cheque in favour of your credit card account number and drop it at the branch

- Or deposit cash directly (some banks may charge extra for this option)

5. Use Third-Party Payment Apps

Apps like Paytm, Google Pay, or PhonePe also support credit card bill payments. Just enter your card details and pay through your preferred method.

6. Contact Your Bank

If you’re confused or facing issues, reach out to your bank’s customer care for guidance on the best way to pay your dues.