Attention Pensioners! Check Jeevan Pramaan 2025 Submission Dates, How To Submit & More

New Delhi: Jeevan Pramaan is a government-backed scheme designed to make life easier for retired employees and pensioners in India. Known as the Digital Life Certificate (DLC), it uses Aadhaar and biometric details to verify a pensioner’s continued eligibility. Since this certificate isn’t valid for life, pensioners need to submit it every year to ensure their monthly pension continues without any disruption.

Jeevan Pramaan Submission Dates Announced

The Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) has revealed the schedule for pensioners to submit their Jeevan Pramaan, also called the Digital Life Certificate, for this year. This will be the 4th nationwide DLC campaign, covering all government pensioners across 2,000 districts and sub-divisional offices throughout India.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Jeevan Pramaan 2025: Submission Dates and Campaign Details

Government pensioners can submit their Jeevan Pramaan, or Digital Life Certificate, between November 1 and 30, 2025, to continue receiving their monthly pension without any interruption. For senior citizens aged 80 and above, submissions can start earlier, from October 1.

To make the process smooth and accessible nationwide, the government has partnered with 19 Pension Disbursing Banks, India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), Pensioners’ Welfare Associations (PWAs), CGDA, DoT, Railways, UIDAI, and MeitY. These banks will organize camps at multiple locations across 300 cities, ensuring even pensioners in remote areas can participate.

The campaign will also include home and hospital visits for aged, sick, or disabled pensioners. Additionally, 57 registered PWAs will help mobilize pensioners and conduct local camps, making it easier for everyone to submit their Digital Life Certificate without hassle.

Can Pensioners Still Submit Life Certificates Offline?

The government has clarified that the Digital Life Certificate (DLC) is an optional facility, not a mandatory replacement. Pensioners who prefer the traditional offline method can continue to submit their life certificates at bank branches, post offices, or designated camps.

Nationwide Awareness Drive for Digital Life Certificate

To encourage maximum participation, banks and India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) will roll out extensive awareness campaigns using SMS, WhatsApp, social media, banners, and local media. State broadcasters like Doordarshan (DD) and All India Radio (AIR) will also help spread the word.