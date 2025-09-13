Attention Pensioners! Govt, Bank DLC Camps Start Nationwide From THIS Date, How Senior Citizens Can Submit Life Certificate – Step-by-Step Guide

New Delhi: The Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) is all set to roll out the Digital Life Certificate (DLC) Campaign 4.0 across the country. Covering 1,600 districts and sub-divisional headquarters, these camps aim to make the process easier for senior citizens and differently-abled pensioners by offering special doorstep facilities.

When & Where: DLC Camps Across India

The Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW), in collaboration with Pension Disbursing Banks and India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), will conduct these Digital Life Certificate (DLC) camps from 1st to 30th November 2025 across the country.

Special Facility for Super Senior Pensioners

Pensioners aged 80 years and above can submit their Digital Life Certificates (DLCs) in October to ensure uninterrupted pension payments. According to the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare, banks are required to equip their branches to provide DLC-related services for these super senior pensioners starting 1st October 2025.

How Senior Citizens Can Submit Life Certificate via Face Authentication

Step 1:

- Go to Google Play Store and search for “Aadhaar Face RD Application” by UIDAI.

- Install the latest version of the app.

Step 2:

- After installation, the app will appear under Settings → App Manager/App Info.

- This app works in the background for Jeevan Pramaan and is mandatory.

Step 3:

Download and install “Jeevan Pramaan” from Google Play Store or App Store.

Step 4:

Open the Jeevan Pramaan app and go to Operator Authentication.

Enter your details:

- Tick the Aadhaar checkbox

- Aadhaar Number

- Mobile Number

- Email Address

- Click Submit

Step 5:

- Enter the OTP sent to your mobile/email.

Step 6:

- Enter your name as per Aadhaar.

- Tick the checkbox and select Scan.

- Give Face Scan authorization by clicking Yes.

Step 7:

- Read the instructions for face scan carefully.

- Tick “I am aware of this” and click Proceed to complete the face scan.

Step 8 (Important Notes):

- Operator authentication is a one-time process.

- Pensioner can act as the Operator.

- One operator can generate DLCs for multiple pensioners.

Step 9 (Pensioner Authentication):

- Enter personal details:

- Tick Aadhaar checkbox

- Aadhaar Number

- Mobile Number

- Email Address (optional)

- Click Submit

- Enter OTP received and click Submit

Step 10:

- Provide pension details:

- Full Name (as per Aadhaar)

- Type of Pension

- Sanctioning Authority

- Disbursing Agency

PPO Number



Pension Account Number



Tick declarations and click Submit



Confirm permission for face scan



Step 11:

Begin Face Scan



Once scanned, DLC submission confirmation will appear on the mobile screen with Pramaan ID and PPO number



To download the certificate, visit the Jeevan Pramaan website and enter your Pramaan ID//