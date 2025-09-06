Advertisement
SBI OUTAGE

Attention SBI Customers! Online Banking, UPI, NEFT Services Temporarily Unavailable Tomorrow, Sept 7

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that its internet banking, YONO, YONO Lite, YONO Business (web & mobile), CINB, and merchant services will be unavailable on September 7, 2025, from 1:20 AM to 2:20 AM IST for scheduled maintenance.

Written By Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2025, 05:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Attention SBI Customers! Online Banking, UPI, NEFT Services Temporarily Unavailable Tomorrow, Sept 7Image Credit: Gemini AI

New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI) has issued an important update for its customers. Due to scheduled maintenance, several services including internet banking, YONO app, YONO Lite, YONO Business (web & mobile), retail and merchant services, and CINB will face temporary interruptions. Customers are advised to plan their transactions in advance to avoid inconvenience during this downtime.

SBI Services Downtime: What You Need to Know

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that its internet banking, YONO, YONO Lite, YONO Business (web & mobile), CINB, and merchant services will be unavailable on September 7, 2025, from 1:20 AM to 2:20 AM IST for scheduled maintenance. (Also Read: Want To Switch From UPS To NPS? Here’s How You Can Do It; Deadline Is….)

According to SBI, “Due to scheduled activity, the services of internet banking, retail, merchant, Yono Lite, CINB, Yono Business web & mobile App, YONO, will not be available tentatively between 1:20 Hrs. IST and 2:20 Hrs. IST on 07th Sep 2025. During this period, services of UPI Lite and ATM will be available.”

The bank has advised customers to plan their online transactions in advance to avoid any inconvenience. (Also Read: Hurry! Only 10 Days Left To File ITR—Check If You Have Filed It Correctly)

All About SBI YONO

YONO (You Only Need One) is the digital banking platform of the State Bank of India (SBI). It lets users access a wide range of financial and lifestyle services all in one app. With YONO, you can book flights, trains, buses, and taxis, pay medical bills, shop online, and manage your banking seamlessly. The app is available for both Android and iOS devices.

UPI LITE Payment Limits

The UPI LITE payment mode comes with the following limits:

- Per Transaction: Up to Rs 1,000

- Daily Usage: Maximum Rs 10,000 per day

- Account Balance: Can hold up to Rs 5,000 at any time

These limits help you manage payments quickly while keeping transactions safe and convenient.

