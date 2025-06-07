Attention SBI Customers! YONO, UPI, NEFT And More Services To Be Unavailable On THIS Date From....

New Delhi: SBI has issued an important update for its customers. The bank announced via a post on X (formerly Twitter) that its online services will be temporarily unavailable on June 8, 2025. This may affect customers trying to access internet banking or mobile banking during the downtime.

Which Services Will Be Affected?

State Bank of India (SBI) informed customers via a post on X that several digital services will be temporarily unavailable due to scheduled maintenance. On June 8, 2025, between 3:45 AM and 4:30 AM (IST), services like UPI, IMPS, YONO, Internet Banking (RINB), NEFT, and RTGS will not be accessible.

When Will Services Be Back?

SBI assured customers that all affected services will be restored by 4:30 hrs on June 8, 2025, once the scheduled maintenance is complete. The bank also advised customers to use UPI Lite and ATM services during the maintenance window.

Is Another Bank Closing on June 8?

HDFC Bank recently announced that its UPI services will also be unavailable on June 8, 2025. The bank said this downtime is due to scheduled maintenance and may cause temporary payment disruptions for customers during those hours.