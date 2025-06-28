Attention Taxpayers! Don’t Miss THESE Key Tax Deadlines In July 2025—Full List Inside

New Delhi: July is a crucial month for tax compliance. Whether you're a salaried individual, a business owner, or a government office, several important tax deadlines fall this month. From TDS payments and certificate issuance to filing quarterly statements, staying on top of these dates is key to avoiding penalties. Although the ITR filing deadline for non-audited taxpayers has been extended to September 15, 2025, many related tasks still need to be completed in July.

Key Tax Compliance Tasks Due on July 7

- TDS/TCS Payment for June: Non-government deductors must deposit tax deducted or collected in June.

- Quarterly TDS Payment: If approved for quarterly TDS (e.g., on salary or commission), this is your due date.

- Form 27C Upload: Submit declarations from buyers who claimed exemption from TCS in June.

- TDS Certificates (for May): Issue TDS certificates for tax deducted on property, rent, contract work, or crypto.

- Form 15CC Filing: Authorised dealers must report foreign remittances made during April–June.

- TCS Return Filing: Businesses must file their TCS return for the April–June quarter.

- Form 15G/15H Submission: Upload declarations from individuals who claimed exemption from TDS in Q1.

- Client Code Reporting (Stock Exchanges): Report any client code changes made in June.

- Other Regulatory Filings: IFSC units, specified funds, and government offices must file forms like Form 24G.

- Association Reporting: Recognised associations must report client code changes for the month of June.

Tax Compliance Tasks Due on July 30

- Issue TCS Certificates (Q1): If you collected TCS from buyers during April to June, provide them with their certificates by this date.

- File Challan-Cum-Statements (for June): If you deducted tax on property sales, rent (by individuals or HUFs), contractor or professional payments, or crypto/digital asset transactions in June, submit the tax payment along with the required statement.

Tax Compliance Tasks Due on July 31

- File TDS Return (Q1): Submit your quarterly TDS return for tax deducted and deposited between April and June.

- Report Non-Deduction by Banks: Banks must report cases where interest was paid in Q1 without deducting TDS.

- Form 10CCF Submission: Chartered Accountants must file reports certifying foreign deduction claims under this form.

- Reporting by Pension & Sovereign Funds: These funds must report their Q1 investments made in India.

Extended Deadlines (Now Due by Sept 15, 2025)

- Research Institutions’ Filings

- Royalty Income Reporting (Sec 115BBF)

- Rent Deduction Claims (Sec 80GG)

- Other related filings