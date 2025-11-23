Attention Taxpayers & Pensioners: Finish THESE Key Tasks By November 30 Or Face Trouble

New Delhi: As the final week of November begins, there are a few important deadlines that taxpayers, pensioners, and common citizens need to keep an eye on. Missing these dates could lead to delays, penalties, or disruption in essential services. From submitting the annual life certificate to completing the NPS to OPS transfer formalities, November 30 is a crucial cutoff for several key requirements. Here’s a quick reminder of what needs to be done before the month ends.

Let’s know these deadlines to be prepared earlier or complete the task:

1. Life Certificate Submission Deadline for Pensioners

To continue receiving pension without any interruption, pensioners must submit their Digital Life Certificate (DLC), also called Jeevan Pramaan, every year.

When to Submit the Life Certificate?

Regular Pensioners:

Must submit their Life Certificate between November 1 and November 30.

Senior Pensioners (80 years & above):

They get early access and can submit from October 1, 2025, onwards.

Submitting on time ensures smooth and timely pension payments.

2. UPS Opt-In Deadline Extended

Central government employees now have more time to opt for the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS).

New Last Date: November 30, 2025

The Finance Ministry has extended the deadline for choosing UPS to November 30, 2025 — a two-month extension from the earlier cut-off of September 30.

This update was shared with the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) through an official notification.

What is UPS & How It Works?

Under the Unified Pension Scheme:

Employee contribution: 10% of basic salary + dearness allowance

Government contribution: 18.5%

This is different from the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) where employees did not contribute and received 50% of their last drawn basic pay as pension.

3. Tax-Related Tasks to Complete Before November 30

November 30, 2025, is the deadline for several important tax submissions:

TDS filings:

Challan-cum-statements for TDS deducted in October 2025 under Sections 194-IA, 194-IB, 194M, and 194S must be submitted.

ITR filing for specified taxpayers:

Individuals or businesses required to file a report under Section 92E (international or specified domestic transactions) must submit their Income Tax Return for AY 2025–26 by this date.

International group compliance:

Constituent entities of international groups are required to file Form 3CEAA for the 2024–25 accounting year.