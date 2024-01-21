trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2712221
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
AYODHYA RAM MANDIR

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: Check If Your Bank Is Open On January 22

As part of the celebration for the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya, the Central Government has declared a half-day closure.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Pawan Rai|Last Updated: Jan 21, 2024, 05:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: Check If Your Bank Is Open On January 22 File Photo

New Delhi: In anticipation of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir's opening on January 22, 2024, certain state governments have declared a day off for offices and educational institutions. The Centre and PSU banks have announced a half-day closure, and private banks in Uttar Pradesh will also remain closed as per the Reserve Bank of India's recent update.

Special Half-Day Closure For Government Offices

As part of the celebration for the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya, the Central Government has declared a half-day closure until 2:30 pm on January 22, 2024, allowing employees to participate in the festivities. This decision applies to Central Government Offices, Central Institutions, and Central Industrial Establishments across India. (Also Read: Ram Mandir: Top Business Tycoons Attending Pran Pratishtha In Ayodhya)

PSU Banks And Financial Institutions Closure

Public sector banks, insurance companies, financial institutions, and regional rural banks will observe a half-day closure until 2:30 pm on January 22 due to the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Also Read: Small Savings, Big Return: You Can Make Upto Rs 1 Crore Fund With Just Rs 170 Daily Savings -- Here's How)

RBI's Classification Of Bank Holidays

The Reserve Bank of India classifies bank holidays into three categories: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks' Closing of Accounts. The list of bank holidays is officially published by the RBI.

Private Bank Closure In Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, both PSU and private banks will remain closed for the full day on January 22, 2024, in alignment with the Ram temple consecration ceremony.

Private banks, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank, confirmed their branches' closure in Uttar Pradesh on the mentioned date. Additionally, some private bank branches in Uttarakhand will also be closed.

RBI's Updated Bank Holiday

The Reserve Bank of India has updated its bank holiday matrix, specifying the full-day closure of all banks, both PSU and private, in Uttar Pradesh on January 22. This aligns with the auspicious occasion of the consecration ceremony of Lord Shri Ram at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistan's Retaliatory Attack Indicates that Iran is Not Well-Liked', says Biden
DNA Video
DNA: First Look of Idol Ramlala inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistani connection' to rumors on Ram temple
DNA Video
DNA test of 'unethical business policy' of Ola-Uber
DNA Video
DNA: Is there going to be a war between Iran and Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: All You Need to Know About PM Modi's Schedule
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim...everyone's happy over Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan in 'extreme fear' after Iran's drone attacks
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir: Ram Lala Idol First Look
DNA Video
DNA: France Bans Imam Entry