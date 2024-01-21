Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: Check If Your Bank Is Open On January 22

New Delhi: In anticipation of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir's opening on January 22, 2024, certain state governments have declared a day off for offices and educational institutions. The Centre and PSU banks have announced a half-day closure, and private banks in Uttar Pradesh will also remain closed as per the Reserve Bank of India's recent update.

Special Half-Day Closure For Government Offices

As part of the celebration for the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya, the Central Government has declared a half-day closure until 2:30 pm on January 22, 2024, allowing employees to participate in the festivities. This decision applies to Central Government Offices, Central Institutions, and Central Industrial Establishments across India. (Also Read: Ram Mandir: Top Business Tycoons Attending Pran Pratishtha In Ayodhya)

PSU Banks And Financial Institutions Closure

Public sector banks, insurance companies, financial institutions, and regional rural banks will observe a half-day closure until 2:30 pm on January 22 due to the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Also Read: Small Savings, Big Return: You Can Make Upto Rs 1 Crore Fund With Just Rs 170 Daily Savings -- Here's How)

RBI's Classification Of Bank Holidays

The Reserve Bank of India classifies bank holidays into three categories: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks' Closing of Accounts. The list of bank holidays is officially published by the RBI.

Private Bank Closure In Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, both PSU and private banks will remain closed for the full day on January 22, 2024, in alignment with the Ram temple consecration ceremony.

Private banks, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank, confirmed their branches' closure in Uttar Pradesh on the mentioned date. Additionally, some private bank branches in Uttarakhand will also be closed.

RBI's Updated Bank Holiday

The Reserve Bank of India has updated its bank holiday matrix, specifying the full-day closure of all banks, both PSU and private, in Uttar Pradesh on January 22. This aligns with the auspicious occasion of the consecration ceremony of Lord Shri Ram at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple.