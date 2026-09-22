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Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY completes 8 years: Check coverage, eligibility and benefits

As of September 2021, 48.51 crore people hold Ayushman cards. According to the central government, the total worth of treatments facilitated by AB-PMJAY stands at Rs. 2.03 lakh crore through about 13.25 crore hospital admissions.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 09:11 PM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 09:11 PM IST
Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY completes 8 years: Check coverage, eligibility and benefits

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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