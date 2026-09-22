Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY completes 8 years: Check coverage, eligibility and benefits

New Delhi: Ayushman Bharat Pradhan-Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), which was launched on September 23, 2018, completes 8 years. It is a public health assurance scheme which covers secondary and tertiary care, covering 33 percent of India's population.
As of September 21, 2026, 48.51 crore people hold Ayushman cards. According to the central government, the total worth of treatments facilitated by AB-PMJAY stands at Rs. 2.03 lakh crore through about 13.25 crore hospital admissions.
The scheme aims to provide financial assistance to families for medical needs which may otherwise cost them a hefty sum. The cashless healthcare service of the scheme covers 1,961 procedures across 27 medical specialties.
The eligibility for rural beneficiaries is subject to the deprivation criteria specified in the Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC), 2011, while urban beneficiaries include ragpickers, beggars, domestic workers, street vendors, cobblers, hawkers, etc. The scheme also extends its benefits to ASHAs, anganwadi members, all senior citizens aged 70 years and above, eligible children under the PM CARES for Children Scheme, transgender persons, and more.
The government uses the Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) 2011 to identify the beneficiaries.
AB PM-JAY provides a family with cashless hospitalisation coverage of Rs. 5 lakh a year, covering consultations, medicines, surgery, diagnostics, ICU, implants, accommodation, and food. The scheme also ensures 3-day pre-hospitalisation and 5-day post-hospitalisation expenses. Moreover, it also has financial provisions for complications that arise during treatment.
The Central Government sponsors the scheme, and the funds are shared by the Centre and States. The ratio of funds is 60:40 for all states and Union Territories with a legislature, except North-Eastern states, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, where the sharing ratio is 90:10. Also, for Union Territories without a legislature, the Central Government provides 100% funding.
It is estimated that the scheme will receive a Union budget of Rs. 9,500 crore for 2026-27.
According to a press release by the government, the scheme helped a 65-year-old elderly woman named Birmati from Haryana’s Jind district. The woman suffered a fracture in her femoral neck, which connects the hip to the leg. However, she was able to get surgery and medical care worth Rs. 44,140 at a district orthopaedic and maternity hospital through the Ayushman Bharat scheme for free.
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