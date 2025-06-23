Baal Aadhaar Card: How To Get Aadhaar For Children Under 5? Check Documents, Fees, And How to Apply

Baal Aadhaar Online: When it comes to enrolling your child in school, accessing healthcare services, or even exploring investment schemes in their name, one document that plays a crucial role is the Aadhaar card. For children under the age of five, the Government of India has made special provisions by issuing what’s known as the Baal Aadhaar card — a unique 12-digit identification number that’s linked to either the mother’s or father’s Aadhaar.

What Is Baal Aadhaar?

Baal Aadhaar is essentially an Aadhaar identity document tailored specifically for children below five years of age. Unlike adults, these young ones aren’t required to provide biometric data like fingerprints or iris scans, simply because their physical traits are still developing and can change. Instead, the card carries the child’s photograph, name, date of birth, and basic details of one of the parents.

Baal Aadhaar Card: Availability

Getting one isn’t complicated. You can visit any authorized Aadhaar Seva Kendra (service center). In fact, many hospitals—both government and private—offer Aadhaar enrollment right at the time of birth. This means the child’s birth certificate and Baal Aadhaar can be processed together, saving parents an extra trip.

Baal Aadhaar Card: Documents Required

To apply for a Baal Aadhaar, you’ll need to carry just a few essential documents. First and foremost, the child’s birth certificate, which can be issued either by the hospital or obtained from the municipal corporation, is required to verify the child’s identity and date of birth.

Along with this, you’ll need the Aadhaar card of either parent, which serves as a reference and is used to link the child’s Aadhaar to theirs. Lastly, make sure to provide a mobile number, preferably one that’s already linked to the parent's Aadhaar, as it will be used for receiving updates and tracking the application status.

Baal Aadhaar Card: How To Apply

Step 1: Visit the nearest Aadhaar center with your child and all the required documents.

Step 2: Fill out the enrollment form by entering the child’s personal details accurately.

Step 3: Submit photocopies of the necessary documents to the staff for verification.

Step 4: Get your child’s photograph clicked at the center — no biometric data is needed at this stage.

Step 5: Collect the enrollment slip, which contains a unique number you can use to check the application status online.

In How Many Days Is Baal Aadhaar Delivered?

Once the enrollment is complete, all you need to do is wait. Within 60 to 90 days, the Baal Aadhaar card arrives at your registered address through post. As soon as the Aadhaar number is generated, you’ll get an SMS notification on your mobile, keeping you informed every step of the way. And if you prefer a digital copy or need it urgently, you can simply download it from the UIDAI website anytime.

Baal Aadhaar Card: Is There Any Fee Involved?

The Baal Aadhaar is absolutely free. There’s no charge for enrollment, processing, or the card itself.

What Happens If Your Child Tuns Five?

Once your child turns five, you’ll be required to visit the Aadhaar center again for a mandatory biometric update, which includes scanning their fingerprints and iris. This process, too, is completely free of cost.