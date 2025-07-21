New Delhi: Children under the age of five can have their own Aadhaar, which is known as Blue Aadhaar Card or Baal Aadhaar Card. Parents can use the Blue Aadhaar Card as a valid document proof for enrollment in schools, and other official purposes.

However, the Aadhaar Card for children below the age of 5 is different from the normal ones. Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) issues the 12-digit unique identification number – Aadhaar Card. The Blue Aadhar Card for children aged less than five also carries the 12-digit unique number.

There are several differences between Aadhaar Card and Blue Aadhaar Card. For starters, Aadhar Card contains biometric details such as fingerprints and retina of the cardholder. On the other hand, the Blue Aaadhar card does not have these biometric details. However, once the child crosses the age of 5, he or she needs to update the biometric details with the UIDAI to get the Aadhaar Card.

In its latest initiative, UIDAI has said that it is poised to launch a nationwide initiative to expedite the biometric update of Aadhaar cards for children through schools in the next two months. The initiative aims to cover over 7 crore children whose biometric details have not yet been updated.



Baal Aadhaar For Kids: Your Child's Aadhaar Number May Be Deactivated If...

According to UIDAI guidelines, biometric updates become mandatory once a child is 5 years old. Children under 5 years are issued Aadhaar without biometric data. Failing to complete the Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU) before age 7 could result in deactivation of the Aadhaar number. Updates between ages 5–7 are free of cost, but a fee of Rs 100 applies after age 7.

Mandatory Biometric For Aadhaar Card Of Children Above 7 Years Age

UIDAI has reiterated the importance of completing the Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU) for children who have attained the age of seven but have not yet updated their biometrics in Aadhaar. This is an existing requirement under Aadhaar, and parents or guardians can update the details of their child at any Aadhaar Seva Kendra or designated Aadhaar centre.

UIDAI has started sending SMS messages to the mobile numbers registered in the Aadhaar of such children for completing the MBU exercise.

Free Aadhaar Biometrics For Children Upto 5-7 Age

A child’s Aadhaar Biometrics can be updated for free between ages 5 and 7. A child under the age of five enrols for Aadhaar by providing the photograph, name, date of birth, gender, address and documents of proof. However, the fingerprints and iris biometrics of a child are not captured for Aadhaar enrolment below the age of five because these are not mature at that age, according to an official statement.

Baal Aadhaar Biometrics Mandatory After 5 Years Age

As per existing rules, therefore, fingerprints, iris and photo are mandatorily required to be updated in his/her Aadhaar when the child reaches the age of five years. This is called the first Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU), the statement explained.