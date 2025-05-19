Bail Yourself Out By Saving In... Personal Finance Book Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Warns About THIS

New Delhi: Robert Kiyosaki, the author of the bestselling personal finance book Rich Dad Poor Dad, has once again warned of a possible global financial crisis.

The bestselling author took to X and said that the crash he had forewarned of has already started. Kiyosaki has advised people to save their money in gold, silver, and Bitcoin and not ETFs to bail themselves out.

Kiyosaki's view on origin of market problems



Kiyosaki pointed out that in 1998, Wall Street got together to bail out a hedge fund LTCM. In 2008, the central banks got together to bail out Wall Street. He further questioned about the impending disaster. “In 2025, my long-time friend Jim Rickards is asking: who is going to bail out the central banks?” he wrote.

Kiyosaki says that each crisis gets bigger "because they never solve the problem….a problem which started in 1971 when Nixon took the US Dollar off the gold standard. According to Jim Rickards the next crisis will be triggered by the collapse of $1.6 trillion in student loan debt," he said.

Kiyosaki advises to save real gold, silver, and Bitcoin, no ETFs’



Kiyosaki says that he has been warning for years that "the best way to protect your self is not by saving fake fiat money. As I stated over 25-years ago, in Rich Dad Poor Dad, “The rich don’t work for money” and “Savers are losers.”

Kiyosaki advises people to bail themselves out. “You bail you and your family out by saving real gold, silver, and Bitcoin. No ETFs,” he said.

Crash has begun, bail yourself out: Kiyosaki

Kiyosaki concluded with a stark warning stating that the crash he warned about in 2012 has begun and people must know how to bail themselves out. He said, “The crash I warned about in Rich Dad’s Prophecy in 2012 has begun." In this situation, he asks, "who will bail you out?"

"Please take care... bail yourself out... by saving real gold, silver, and Bitcoin,” he said.