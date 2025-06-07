Bakra Eid Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open Or Closed Today On June 7? Find Out

New Delhi: Wondering if banks will be open on Friday, June 7, due to Bakra Eid (Eid al-Adha)? As the festival is celebrated in many parts of the country, people are eager to know if banking services will be affected and whether their state has declared a holiday.

Is Today a Bank Holiday for Bakra Eid?

Yes, most banks across the country will remain closed today, June 7, in observance of Bakra Eid. This will be followed by the usual Sunday holiday on June 8. However, according to the RBI’s holiday list, banks will stay open in only three cities—Ahmedabad, Gangtok, and Itanagar.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in June 2025 (Excluding Weekends):

- June 11 (Wednesday) – Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti / Saga Dawa

▸ Banks will be closed in Sikkim and Himachal Pradesh

- June 27 (Friday) – Ratha Yatra / Kang (Rathajatra)

▸ Bank holiday in Odisha and Manipur

- June 30 (Monday) – Remna Ni

▸ Banks will be shut in Mizoram

ATM, UPI Services to Work as Usual

Even on bank holidays, essential digital services remain active. Customers can use net banking, mobile banking, UPI, and ATMs without any disruption. However, cheque clearance and other in-branch services under the Negotiable Instruments Act will be paused until banks reopen.