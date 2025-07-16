Bank Alert: THESE Banks To Halt UPI And Other Services For Maintenance – Full Schedule Inside

New Delhi: If you're an SBI or Kotak Mahindra Bank customer, take note — both banks have announced temporary suspension of some key digital services, including UPI, net banking, and ATM access, due to scheduled maintenance. The downtime is planned across different days: July 16 and 17 for SBI, and July 20 and 21 for Kotak.

SBI's Scheduled Maintenance Completed

SBI had temporarily suspended several key digital services, including UPI, YONO, ATM, RTGS, IMPS, RINB, and NEFT, on July 16 from 1:05 PM to 2:10 PM due to scheduled maintenance. The bank had announced the update on social media platform X. During this window, customers could still access UPI Lite services. SBI has confirmed that the maintenance is now complete and all services are back to normal.

Kotak Mahindra Bank to Suspend Key Services for Maintenance

Kotak Mahindra Bank has announced a temporary suspension of several digital services due to scheduled maintenance. As per an ET report, NEFT services via Net Banking and Mobile Banking will be unavailable on July 17 from 12:00 AM to 2:00 AM.

On July 20 and 21, Net Banking, Mobile Banking, and UPI services will be down from 12:00 AM to 2:00 AM. In addition, the bank’s payment gateway services will also be unavailable during an extended window — from 12:00 AM to 3:00 AM on both days.