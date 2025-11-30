Bank Closure Alert: Banks To Remain Closed On THESE Days Next Week—Check Full State-Wise List

New Delhi: Banks in several parts of India are set to remain closed for two days in the upcoming week, as per the latest bank holiday schedule issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). In addition to these regional holidays, banks across the country will also remain shut on Sunday, December 7. It’s important to note that bank holidays vary from state to state, depending on national events, regional festivals, and religious observances. Customers are advised to plan their banking activities accordingly.

Bank Holiday on December 1

Banks in Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) and Kohima (Nagaland) will remain closed on Monday, December 1, in observance of State Inauguration Day and Indigenous Faith Day.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Bank Holiday on December 3

Banks in Panaji (Goa) will remain shut on Wednesday, December 3, due to the celebration of the Feast of St. Francis Xavier, a significant regional festival.

Will Banks Operate on Saturday, December 6?

Banks across India will remain open on Saturday, December 6, as it falls on the first Saturday of the month. As per the RBI guidelines, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays every month, while the first and third Saturdays operate as regular working days.

When Do Banks Remain Shut?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) schedules bank holidays across different states to mark important national events, regional celebrations, and religious festivals. This means holiday dates can vary depending on the location. Apart from these observances, banks are also closed every Sunday, as well as on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.

Banking Services Still Available During Holidays

Even when physical bank branches are closed, customers can continue to access a range of services through online and mobile banking, ensuring smooth and uninterrupted transactions. You can conveniently carry out tasks such as fund transfers (NEFT/RTGS), bill payments, and balance checks from anywhere.

In addition, card-related services like applying for debit, credit, or ATM cards, as well as submitting requests for chequebooks, demand drafts, standing instructions, locker services, and account updates, can also be initiated through digital or self-service channels.