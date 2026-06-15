Bank FD vs government backed schemes 2026: Investment plans for senior citizens compared

New Delhi: Senior citizens looking for stable and high-growth income have a wide range of options in 2026. Elderly people have the options of investing in bank fixed deposits or government-backed schemes which offer attractive returns and regular income.
Bank Fixed Deposits (FDs) and government-backed schemes like Post Office Time Deposits or the Senior Citizens Savings Scheme both offer guaranteed returns with low risk. However, these schemes differ in liquidity, interest rates and tax rules. Senior citizens can choose bank FDs for short-term flexibility and government schemes for long-term wealth building and maximum safety.
Deciding between bank FDs and government-backed schemes depends on whether an investor prioritizes safety, higher returns or flexible liquidity. Bank FDs suit investors who seek higher interest rates and greater flexibility in tenure. Government-backed schemes suit senior citizens who prioritise sovereign-backed safety and seek stable long-term income.
Here’s a comparison between bank FDs and government-backed schemes to help senior citizens decide which investment plan to choose in 2026.
Several small finance banks in India continue to offer some of the highest returns to senior citizens in the fixed deposit market. Unity Small Finance Bank and Shivalik Small Finance Bank offer 8.30 percent to senior citizens on FDs. Equitas Small Finance Bank, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, ESAF Small Finance Bank and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank offer the highest interest rates of 8.25 percent for senior citizens. Jana Small Finance Bank FD interest rate for senior citizens is 8.00 percent.
Yes Bank FD interest rates for senior citizens are 7.75 percent. The Bank of India FD interest rate for senior citizens is 7.45 percent. The State Bank of India is offering an FD interest rate of 7.05 percent to senior citizens. Axis Bank FD interest rates for senior citizens are 7.20 percent. Punjab National Bank is offering an interest rate of 7.10 percent to senior citizens. ICICI Bank offers the highest interest rate of 7.1 percent for senior citizens. HDFC Bank offers the highest interest rate of 7 percent for senior citizens.
Seniors who prioritise safety and regular income can invest in the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS). SCSS is a central government-backed savings scheme. It is a risk-free, full debt instrument which is valid for those above 60 years of age. The scheme offers a current interest rate of 8.2 percent. The maximum investment amount is Rs 30 lakh and the minimum is Rs 1000. One can invest a lump sum amount individually or jointly. Interest is paid on a quarterly basis after the first investment is made. The maximum tenure of the scheme is 5 years after which it can be extended to 3 more years. SCSS accounts can be prematurely closed. Investments in SCSS qualify for deductions under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. However, interest earned under the scheme remains taxable.
A Post Office Time Deposit (POTD) is a government-backed fixed deposit scheme offered by India Post. POTD schemes are available for 1, 2, 3 and 5 years. It is one of the safest investment options in India, especially preferred by senior citizens who look for high safety and guaranteed returns. The POTD scheme offers 6.9 percent for 1 year, 7.0 percent for 2 years, 7.1 percent for 3 years and 7.5 percent for 5 years. The minimum deposit is Rs 1,000 and there is no maximum limit. While POTD FDs do not offer special additional rates, they have sovereign backing by the government which makes them a secure investment option for senior citizens. The 5 year POTD qualifies for deduction under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.
Post Office Monthly Income Account (POMIS) which comes under the purview of the Finance Ministry is a low-risk monthly income scheme that seniors can consider investing in. The scheme offers an interest rate of 7.4 percen per annum and changes every quarter. Individuals can invest up to Rs 9 lakh in a single account and Rs 15 lakh in a joint account. The scheme requires you to invest for a minimum of 5 years. To invest in POMIS, you have to visit your nearest post office and submit the required form.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.