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NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceBank holiday 14 April 2026: Are branches open or closed today? Check RBI list
BANK HOLIDAY

Bank holiday 14 April 2026: Are branches open or closed today? Check RBI list

As per RBI's holiday calendar banks will be closed in several cities on account of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Maha Vishuva Sankranti/Biju/Buisu Festival/Tamil New Year's Day/Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Baisakhi today.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Apr 14, 2026, 09:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Bank holiday 14 April 2026: Are branches open or closed today? Check RBI list

New Delhi: The 135th birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar is being celebrated on 14 April 2026. Public holiday has been declared in many states and Union Territories on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti. Schools, colleges, government offices and banks will remain closed. 

As per RBI's holiday calendar banks will be closed in several cities on account of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Maha Vishuva Sankranti/Biju/Buisu Festival/Tamil New Year's Day/Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Baisakhi today.

The cities in which banks will remain closed include Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Patna, Bhopal etc. People in Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh etc may contact their nearest branch on the status of bank holiday.

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For remaining days of the week, as per RBI holiday calendar, banks will be closed for Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha)/Bohag Bihu/Vishu/Himachal Day on April 15; for Bohag Bihu on April 16, for Basava Jayanti / Akshaya Tritiya on April 20 and for Garia Puja on April 21.

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