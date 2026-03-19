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NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceBank holiday 19 March: Are branches open or closed in your city today? Find out
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Bank holiday 19 March: Are branches open or closed in your city today? Find out

Banks in several states will remain closed on account of various regional festivities. However, banking activities on mobile and internet will remain uninterrupted, though several bank branches will remain closed on account of bank holidays.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Mar 19, 2026, 09:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Bank holiday 19 March: Are branches open or closed in your city today? Find out

New Delhi: Banks in several states will remain closed on account of various regional festivities. However, banking activities on mobile and internet will remain uninterrupted, though several bank branches will remain closed on account of bank holidays.

Bank holiday today, 19 March 2026

Banks in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Manipur, Jammu & Kashmir, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Srinagar will remain closed today on account of Gudi Padwa, Ugadi Festival, Telugu New Year, Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba) and 1st Navratra. 

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The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bank holidays calendar list has given full details of states and days when  bank branches will be closed in the month of March 2026. 

Furthermore, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for all the days consecutively in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays. For instance banks will be closed for Thiruvalluvar Day  in Kochi, but in other states it will NOT be closed for the same reason.

Added to that as per RBI list, bank branches will remain closed for upto 16 days in March 2026

Holika Dahan: March 2
Holi (Second Day)/Dol Jatra/Dhulandi/Holika Dahan/Attukal Pongala: March 3
Holi/Holi 2nd Day – Dhuleti/Yaosang 2nd Day: March 4
Chapchar Kut: March 13
Shab-I-Qadr: March 17
Gudhi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/Telugu New Year's Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra: March 19
Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan)/Jumat-ul-Vida: March 20
Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (Shawal-1)/Khutub-E-Ramzan/Sarhul: March 21
Shree Ram Navami: March 26
Shree Ram Navami (Chaite Dasain): March 27
Mahavir Janmakalyanak/Mahavir Jayanti: March 31

Furthermore, these are the number of days when banks will be closed for weekends

Sunday: March 1

Sunday: March 8

Second Saturday: March 14

Sunday: March 15

Fourth Saturday: March 28

Sunday: January 22

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

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Reema Sharma

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