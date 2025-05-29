Bank Holiday 29 May 2025: Branches To Be Closed In THIS State Today Due To...

New Delhi: Bank branches in Shimla will remain closed today (26 May 2025) account of Maharana Pratap Jayanti, as per RBI holiday list.

It must be noted that the banks will NOT be closed for all the days consecutively in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays. For instance banks will be closed for Birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam in Agartala, but in other states it will NOT be closed for the same reason.

Bank Holidays In May 2025

Maharashtra Din/May Day (Labor Day: May ): May 1

Panchayat Election 2025: May 7

Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore: May 9

Buddha Pournima: May 12

State Day: May 16

Birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam: May 26

Maharana Pratap Jayanti: May 29

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.