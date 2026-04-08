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Bank holiday 9 April: Are branches closed tomorrow in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry for assembly elections?

Assam, Kerala, Puducherry will have state assembly elections tomorrow while Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland and Tripura will have bye election.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Apr 08, 2026, 02:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Bank holiday 9 April: Are branches closed tomorrow in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry for assembly elections?

New Delhi: Owing to assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry tomorrow (9 April 2026), netizens are curious to know about status of bank holiday. Although RBI has not listed April 9 in its official holiday calendar, as per common parlance, bank branches are usually closed on election days.

However, banking activities on mobile and internet will remain uninterrupted, though several bank branches will remain closed on account of bank holidays.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has scheduled for the General Election to Legislative Assemblies of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal and Bye-election to 8 (Eight) Assembly Constituencies of Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Nagaland and Tripura.

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Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland and Tripura will have bye election tomorrow (9 April 2026), for which local bank branch activities are expected to be impacted, though nothing official has been out yet.

Customers living in all the above mentioned places where election is taking place tomorrow, should check with their respective branches and find out the status of bank holiday.

Furthermore, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for all the days consecutively in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays. For instance banks will be closed for Thiruvalluvar Day  in Kochi, but in other states it will NOT be closed for the same reason.

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

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Reema Sharma

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