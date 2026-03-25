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NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceBank holiday alert: 4-Day closure from March 26 — Check what you must do
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Bank holiday alert: 4-Day closure from March 26 — Check what you must do

Wednesday, March 25, is effectively your last clear opportunity to visit a branch before the extended break begins.

Written By Aman Choudhary|Last Updated: Mar 25, 2026, 05:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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New Delhi: If you were planning a bank visit this week, pause and check the calendar first. Bank branches across several parts of India are set to remain closed for four consecutive days, from Thursday to Sunday — leaving a very narrow window for in-person transactions.

Wednesday, March 25, is effectively your last clear opportunity to visit a branch before the extended break begins.

Why Banks Are Shutting for Four Days

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The closure is due to a combination of a festival holiday and the regular weekend falling back-to-back.

Thursday, March 26 — Ram Navami (banks shut in many cities)
Friday, March 27 — Holiday in select states (Ram Navami/Chaite Dasain)
Saturday, March 28 — Fourth Saturday (nationwide bank holiday)
Sunday, March 29 — Weekly off

This creates a continuous four-day disruption in branch services across multiple regions.

City-Wise Bank Closures You Should Know

March 26 (Ram Navami):
Banks closed in Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Ranchi, Shimla, and more.

March 27 (Regional Holiday):
Closures in Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Patna, and Vijayawada.

March 28 (Fourth Saturday):
Banks closed across India.

March 29 (Sunday):
Banks closed nationwide.

Important Note:
Banks in cities like New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, and Hyderabad may remain open on March 26 as Ram Navami is not a gazetted holiday in those regions. It’s best to confirm with your local branch.

What Will Remain Available During Holidays

While physical branches will be shut, digital banking services will continue uninterrupted.

You can still use:

Mobile banking apps
Internet banking
UPI services
ATMs
NEFT and RTGS transfers

However, services that require branch visits will not be available, including:

Cash deposits at counters
Cheque clearances (physical submission)
Demand drafts
Account-related in-person services
Financial Year-End Rush Adds Pressure

March is already packed with bank holidays. As per the RBI calendar, there are 18 bank holidays this month, including weekends.

Adding to this, March 31 — the last day of the financial year — will also be a holiday in several states due to Mahavir Jayanti.

This leaves Monday, March 30, as the final full working day for banks before the financial year ends.

 

 

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About the Author
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Aman Choudhary

Sub-Editor - Business Desk

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