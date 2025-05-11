Bank Holiday Alert: Are Banks Closed On Buddha Purnima, May 12? Find Out
With several regional holidays and weekend breaks lined up in May, it’s a good idea for customers to plan ahead and finish any important banking tasks early.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Bank customers across India should gear up for a long weekend as banks will remain shut for two consecutive days— Sunday and Monday. While May 11 marks the usual weekly off, May 12 is a holiday on account of Buddha Purnima, a major religious festival observed nationwide. Banks will remain closed on six RBI-declared holidays in May 2025, along with all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays. Here's the full list of bank holidays for the upcoming week and the rest of the month.
Bank Holidays This Week: May 11–18, 2025
Here’s a quick look at the bank holiday schedule for the week:
- May 11 (Sunday): All banks, including SBI, will be closed due to the regular weekly holiday.
- May 12 (Monday): Banks across several cities, including Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Dehradun, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar, will remain shut on account of Buddha Purnima.
- May 16 (Friday): Banks in Sikkim will be closed in observance of State Day.
- May 18 (Sunday): Regular weekly off for all banks.
Bank Holidays in May 2025 – Here's What to Know
Planning any bank work this month? Take note of these upcoming holidays:
- May 24 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday — banks will remain closed.
- May 25 (Sunday): Weekly holiday — all banks will be shut.
- May 26 (Monday): Banks in Tripura will be closed to mark the birth anniversary of Kazi Nazrul Islam.
- May 29 (Thursday): Banks in Himachal Pradesh will remain shut for Maharana Pratap Jayanti.
With several regional holidays and weekend breaks lined up in May, it’s a good idea for customers to plan ahead and finish any important banking tasks early.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv